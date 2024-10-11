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Matt Walsh does NOT hold back when this woke professor starts babbling.

Woke culture has been on the rise for decades but only recently exploded into the mainstream. What would have been confined to college campuses is now everywhere with major brands like Bud Light pushing social policies that their consumers have rejected.

Walsh has made a career out of confronting wild leftists over their ideology, from college campuses, to his block buster movies “What is a Woman?” and “Am I Racist?” and it is incredible to watch!

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