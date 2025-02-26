I recently mustered the courage to read, "The Cruel Kids' Table," which not surprisingly made it onto the cover of New York Magazine the days after Trump's Inauguration. In addition to cropping black people out of the photo that appeared on the cover, the piece reads like it was written by the bitter bohemian who was not only the last pick on the kickball team but also too dumb to make it into the spelling bee or the debate team.

If you can make it through this whopper of an opening sentence, I will consider you both stunning AND brave: "It's Monday, January 20, the first night of Donald Trump's second presidency, and just a couple blocks from the Capitol building that his now-pardoned MAGA army swarmed four years and 14 days ago, there is, and there has been for the past several nights in restaurants, hotel ballrooms, and lobbying offices, a party for people who have never been happier about the direction in which this country is heading."

January 6 conflation aside (I should know I was actually there), the second graph contained the only material observation in a pile of half-truths passed off as journalism, "This party is at Butterworth's, a new dimly lit bistro that has become a hot spot for the right."

I decided to go to Butterworth's and see if there were actually any black people since they were conveniently absent from the article. While I have neither the credentials nor the self-hatred to write for a publication as disreputable as NY Mag, I do have enough honesty to tell the truth based on my observations: Minorities like Donald Trump too!

CJ Pearson, the black American who hosted the Butterworth's event covered in the piece, was left out of the version that made it to print.

CJ hosted yet another event at Butterworth's in the midst of this year's Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). I caught up with CJ in the back of Butterworth's and he had some choice words for the publication, "I hosted the entire board to organize the entire party. But what New York Magazine would have you to believe is that there we’re some KKK kumbayah, some white supremacists just, I don't know, like, it was insane. But what they left out is the fact that many black people were in attendance. I mean, black congressmen, black activists, black influencers, black rappers, black athletes. And the entire party was organized by a black man. But what you'll see is that the MAGA movement is as diverse as it's ever been before, and the media doesn't want to acknowledge that."

Tim Scott, a Trump supporter and the longest-serving black American in the United States Senate, stepped onto the stage at the front of the event space in the restaurant, “it is powerful to see the energy in this room and around the country for what you all made possible… And I mean the ones in this room that made Donald Trump President.”

I talked with the bartender who worked at the joint since it opened in 2024, and he told me that he did not experience the cruelty that New York Magazine suggested was the norm among those who frequent this place, “At the end of the day, everyone is respectful and treats us with love.”

Olivia Rondeau, a mixed-race reporter, had a similar take, “I’m good friends with CJ Pearson who is the person who put on that event, and obviously there are minorities here, obviously there are multiethnic people here. And I just think that it’s so fake and false news that we’re portrayed as white supremacists or something.”

I also spoke with Raheem Kassem, one of the owners of the restaurant, and he emphasized that all are welcome at Butterworth’s, regardless of how they look or how they vote. “We do fantastic French food, extraordinarily good cocktails, and cater to anyone regardless of their placement on the political spectrum. We’re less interested in what color hats people are wearing (please don’t wear ANY hats during dinner service) and more interested in elevating their palates and sending them home full and happy and naughtily sozzled. Anyone who’s cool with that is welcome.”

The energy in the room when I visited discernibly less “cruel” and more diverse than what was described in the pages of New York Magazine. It was clear from the copy that the reporter sought and then highlighted the most reprehensible comments they could find: “Outside on the sidewalk, two tuxedoed men smoking Marlboros are trying to remember what exactly the president said that morning. Are we entering a New Dawn? A New Era? Wait, was it Golden Era? Golden Dawn? They erupt into laughter. ‘It’s a little bit Hitlerian,’ one concludes.”

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Continued:

I bartended in this city for a half decade, drank in it for a decade and a half, and I have never been to a bar late at night where the inebriated idiots abstained from saying unsavory things. Whether on the left or the right—people say dumb stuff when they are roaring drunk. I could stand outside any bar in the city, wait for the stumblers to head out for their smokes at two a.m. and bingo! I could use what one hammered young man says to smear the entire lot! But I would never do that acting in good faith because I know the common denominator there is not a particular brand of politics, it’s a belligerence that inevitably comes with booze.

Although the author of the article did not respond to my cordial request for comment (see below), I will take the liberty to speak on their behalf. In all likelihood, they noticed that the crowd was notably more diverse than what was described in the copy, and they chose not to include this detail, and chose not to quote any minorities, because it would place a thumb in the eye of the narrative that Trump voters are a monolith of vindictive whiteys.

Nearly a decade into the Trump era, this is a media narrative as old as Trump's political career (according to the press, Trump wasn't a racist until he became the presumptive Republican nominee in 2016). The problem with that angle, and the problem with this article, is that Trump won an increasing number of minority votes over each of his three campaigns, and in 2024 he received more black votes than any Republican in 48 years.

In fact, the more the media calls Trump a racist, the more ground he gains with minorities. Isn’t that strange?

So why does the press continue to put forth this tired trope? Well, as someone who has lived in DC for 16 years and worked across the media landscape (including the newsroom at MSNBC), I can tell you why: they actually believe it. Or at least they believe that claiming Trump is a racist is their warped way of doing the right thing. People like the author of “The Cruel Kids” have scarcely traveled beyond their commute from Brooklyn to the ivory tower that houses the HQ of New York Rag... ahem, Mag.

I know it took me hundreds of words to say it and the reader is probably already aware, but these people are not interested in covering their perceived adversaries in good faith. These people want to cram their version of reality down your throat because they genuinely believe that they are smarter and more worldy than you. They genuinely believe that they have a moral compass that alway points them towards true North. These so-called public intellectuals may have fancy vacations and passports, but perhaps they should venture beyond the confines of their apartments in Williamsburg, westward to the interior of the country that they only see when flying over it on their way to the next celeb gathering in LA. If they did touchdown in a place like Wisconsin or Arkansas, they may find their understanding of Trump supporters is just as bigoted as the racists that they purport to be fighting against.