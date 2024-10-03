Megyn Kelly HUMILIATES woke host, FORCES him to walk back ridiculous Trump comments



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Megyn Kelly is a lawyer. This guy forgot that and in front of everyone gets roasted.

However, Kelly does an amazing job of laying out the facts behind why the cases were brought against Trump that the mainstream legacy media never brings up.



These cases are a blatant example of “lawfare” where liberals in public positions use their power to punish or take revenge on political rivals (eg. Trump) or private citizens who won’t bend the knee to their ideology.



A perfect example of this would be Elon Musk who has become much more vocal about his treatment by government agencies in relation to his companies X, Tesla, SpaceX, and most recently Starlink.



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