CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Michael Knowles DESTROYS woke college girl so bad she RUNS out of the building!

Michael Knowles has got a reputation of being charming and devastatingly sharp when he’s on the podium. This is no exception.



These students come from a world where they have never been challenged on their ideas, they are allowed (or encouraged) by educators to just spin increasingly wild fantasies with little or no correlation or connection to how life actually works.

They see any challenge to their world view as hostile, and they just can’t cope with it.

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!