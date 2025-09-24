Conservative powerhouse Michael Knowles completely turned the tables on a liberal student suggesting he was a free speech hypocrite for supporting the Trump administration’s response to Jimmy Kimmel’s heartless lies about the Charlie Kirk assassination.
This was a great way to carry the torch for Charlie Kirk during the first TPUSA capus event since his assassination in Utah by a radical leftist.
Watch the heated sparring match here:
Attack on ICE facility in Dallas leaves 1 dead, several injured
A gunman opened fire on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas early Wednesday morning, killing at least one person and critically injuring two others before taking his own life. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. local time, with all three victims identified as ICE detainees according to law enforcement sources. The unidentified shooter, described as a white male, was discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the incident involved “multiple injuries and fatalities” and noted that ICE law enforcement is facing “unprecedented violence” that “must stop,” though the shooter’s motive remains unclear. Authorities have not yet determined whether additional shooters were involved in the attack.
The incident marks yet another violent episode targeting federal immigration facilities, highlighting the swelling tensions concerning immigration enforcement in the United States.
Together with Next Thing Technologies
NVIDIA’s $46.74B Earnings Prove AI Is Here to Stay…And This Can Power It All
NVIDIA shocked Wall Street again with $46.74 billion in revenue, up 56% year over year.
Their CFO now expects $3–$4 trillion in AI infrastructure spending by 2030.¹
Oracle’s results tell the same story.
The company reported $14.9 billion in revenue, up 12% year over year. Cloud infrastructure sales jumped 55%, while long-term cloud contracts surged to $455 billion — a 359% increase in just one year.
The message couldn’t be clearer: AI isn’t a bubble. It’s the new economy.¹
The Problem No One Talks About:
Data centers and AI supercomputers run 24/7, devouring electricity.
But lithium batteries can’t keep up.1 They’re too expensive, supplies are tight, and China controls more than 80% of global lithium processing.
If AI is going to scale to trillions of dollars, the real constraint isn’t chips…
It’s power storage.¹
The Breakthrough That Could Change Everything
That’s why sodium-ion batteries are emerging as the solution.¹
Sodium is 1,400x more abundant than lithium, with significant reserves located in the U.S9
Batteries can be made at a fraction of the cost of lithium — up to 90% less expensive in the first year of use.6
They last longer8, are safer7, and can be built at scale using domestic materials.1
And Next Thing Technologies, an American-owned company, is bringing this breakthrough to market. Their sodium-ion batteries are designed to power everything from massive AI data centers to affordable home backup systems.¹
Think about it: NVIDIA builds the chips.
Oracle runs the cloud. But without safer, cheaper, U.S.-made batteries, the AI boom hits a wall.
Next Thing Technologies is building the infrastructure that could make it possible.¹
Already, 7,800+ investors have committed more than $7 million.3 And right now, shares are available at just $6 with up to 20% in bonus shares.⁴
👉Click here to invest in the power behind the AI revolution.
Karoline Leavitt demands investigation after UN escalator incident nearly sends Melania Trump tumbling
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded a UN investigation after an escalator suddenly stopped when President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stepped onto it at UN headquarters, citing reports that UN staffers had joked about deliberately stalling escalators to protest funding cuts.
UN explanation and Trump’s reaction: UN spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said the safety mechanism was “inadvertently triggered by someone who was ahead of the president,” while Trump later quipped in his UN speech that he “ended seven wars” but “all I got from the United Nations was an escalator that stopped right in the middle,” noting Melania could have fallen.
Security concerns and funding context: Former Secret Service agent Rich Staropoli criticized the security detail’s response, arguing they should have “closed ranks” and made quick decisions rather than standing around, while the incident occurred amid Trump cutting about $1 billion in UN funding since taking office in January.
New York Times publishes “not guilty” verdict after would-be Trump assasin found guilty in court
The New York Times accidentally published a pre-written article with the headline “Man Found Not Guilty of Trying to Assassinate Trump in Florida” after Ryan Routh was actually found guilty on all charges in his assassination attempt case, Fox News reported.
Standard practice gone wrong: News organizations commonly prepare multiple versions of articles for major events with uncertain outcomes, but the Times inadvertently published the wrong pre-written version, which was corrected within less than a minute according to their spokesperson.
Trial outcome and charges: Ryan Routh was convicted on all five federal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer, for his September 2024 attempt on President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club, with charges carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Dramatic courtroom scene: After the guilty verdict was read, Routh reportedly attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen before being restrained by four U.S. Marshals, adding a chaotic end to the trial proceedings.
MAGA Navy Seal RIPS APART Mayor Bowser & her stooges: “You support defunding the police!”
A Life of Faith, A Legacy that Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk
DISCLAIMER
What are you liberals even thinking? Video doesn’t disappear anymore, posts don’t go away and there is evidence of what you did after your lame attempts to remove it from the public eye. It’s so pathetic and embarrassing that you think that your hypocrisy from a very few days ago is gone. From “don’t take the vaccine” to “must take the vaccine” to “the border is secure” to “we need new laws to close the border” to “ some speech should be banned” to “hate speech must be banned” to “we must protect free speech” . Just fess up! You want to be able to say anything that you want but you don’t want any other points of view to be allowed! You are all idiots and hypocrites! I oppose you all but I am sure glad that I know who you are and what you’re standing up for.
Writing a news story before it happens sounds like a stupid idea to me especially when publishing that story by accident can make you look really stupid. Just my opinion though.