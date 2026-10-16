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Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
Oct 17

Once again a law abiding civilian with a gun, risk his own life to save others, takes down a shooter going into all places an elementary school and mainstream media and the left are almost virtually silent. Doesn't fit with their narrative. I for one am super glad that he was there and was willing to do what he did. He is a hero in my books. While I morn the loss of the lives of three childern and my prayers go out to the one still hanging onto life, I know it could have been a lot worse. Once again it seem that we have another radicalized leftist shooting and killing defenseless children. What a f***ing coward.

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bumpy364's avatar
bumpy364
Oct 17

Weird another transgender wanting to shoot everyone considered mentally unstable. Are you sure he isn't just a murderer gender?

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