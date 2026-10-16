Minnesota Republican Michele Tafoya bombarded Democrat candidate Peggy Flanagan with a flurry of sharp attacks during the Minnesota Senate debate, pressing Flanagan on several alarming fraud scandals that emerged during her time as lieutenant governor.

“I am going to Washington to be an equal opportunity pain in the ass to any corrupt politician!” Tayoya said. “Peggy was second in charge in this state and she’s just gonna point her finger at Tim Walz?! My goodness!!”

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Katie Zacharia exits as press secretary after just seven days

Katie Zacharia is stepping down as White House press secretary after only a week, with Trump telling reporters he suggested she “reconsider” the role following a rocky debut briefing that lasted just 14 minutes and included several verbal stumbles.

Zacharia faced scrutiny after acknowledging on “Hannity” that she never passed the bar or obtained a U.S. law license, despite being introduced as an attorney, and defended her brief, underprepared briefing as her best effort given limited prep time.

Trump denied firing her, saying he wants her to have “a good life” and that she’d been “brutalized by the media,” while the White House previously defended her publicly even as comparisons to Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously short 10-day tenure circulated internally.

Armed bystander who killed Oregon school shooter identified as father of two students

Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old carpenter, has been identified as the bystander who confronted and killed the gunman at Silver Rail Elementary School, where his two daughters attend. His brother said Giamanco heard gunshots while driving home for lunch, saw the shooter enter the school, and intervened using a concealed firearm he was carrying.

Giamanco’s brother called him a hero but said he’s struggled emotionally with being unable to save more victims. The attack killed four people, including three children ages 5, 8, and 11.

A 7-year-old victim shot in the face was airlifted to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland and underwent emergency surgery, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Construction wages rise as deportations tighten migrant labor supply

Construction wages are climbing nationally following Trump’s deportation enforcement, with Florida seeing the sharpest gains — framing carpenters now earning roughly $42/hour, up from $20, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing industry sources.

Labor shortages have forced contractors to raise rates and recruit more aggressively; one North Florida subcontractor reported a 70% drop in available crews, while national data shows construction craft worker pay rising around 5% year-over-year as of May 2026.

Texas has seen slower wage growth, with workers there earning about $37/hour as of December 2025, as some construction associations continue lobbying for expanded migrant labor access despite the broader national wage trend favoring domestic workers.

Transgender substitute teacher convicted of threatening “murder spree” at Virginia school

A Virginia jury convicted 19-year-old former substitute teacher Hadyn Dollery on multiple counts of threatening violence and property damage, facing up to 25 years combined after threatening a “murder spree” at John Champe High School following a breakup with a student.