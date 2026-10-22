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Dominic Pasquarosa's avatar
Dominic Pasquarosa
Oct 22

This slimy PUTZ of a "woman" is truly a JUDEO-BOLSHEVIK JEWISH RENEGADE!! A disgrace to all Jews and Americans! NO MORALS, NO CHARACTER, NO SCRUPLES!!! I would strip her citizenship!!!

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