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While a lot of attention has been focused recently on the Michigan Senate race between Mike Rodgers (R) and Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D), the state’s other Democrat senator decided to remind voters what is truly at stake for the midterms.

Senator Elissa Slotkin said during a University of Chicago Institute of Politics event that she not only wants to go after President Donald Trump with prosecutions, but also seeks to target staffers and people within the administration “who enable him.”

“I want young people coming out of school to say ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration, like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.’ I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want and so let me avoid participating in that,” Slotkin explained.

“I want that deterrence message,” she added.

Slotkin’s comments were met with widespread criticisms from Republicans politicians and conservative activists.

“Never forget. These people think of you as an enemy combatant. ‘Bipartisanship’ and ‘reaching across the aisle’ is dead,” said Nick Solheim, CEO of American Moment.

“The plan: scare & harass conservatives from participating in politics and government. Run you out of the public square. And re-open the gates to unfettered, anti-Western mass migration. That’s their plan,” CNN commentator Scott Jennings warned.

As usual, I’m thankful Slotkin was honest with what she wants the Democrats to do should they sweep in the midterms next month. Despite being more unpopular than Republicans, Democrats appear to have the upper hand of the midterms because they are pointing to the state of the economy and cost of living.

“Vote for us,” they say, “We promise to lower costs this time around!”

Never mind they did not do that when they controlled Congress and the White House not that long ago, but the actual plans being laid out are more focused on targeting President Trump instead of addressing voters’ concerns.

Take the cost of gas. It is higher than normal due to multiple factors, like the war in Iran, but the highest gas prices in the country continue to remain in Democrat-controlled states. The liberal leaders in those states have refused to adjust their taxes and costs on gas in response to the spike in prices. They rather keep the prices higher than provide relief to their people all so they can shift the blame on Trump.

That is just one example. Democrats have made it clear they want to primarily target Trump and jam up his agenda while paying lip service to their base on other issues.

Slotkin demonstrates exactly why Democrats must never be back in power. To them, it is not about actually making the country better. They want to drag us down because their far-leftist ideals demand it. If Republicans sit out the midterms, Democrats will be able to do so without a second thought.