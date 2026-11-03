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Wayne T. Everman's avatar
Wayne T. Everman
2d

Are they forgetting? Trump is still in office for two more years.

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David's avatar
David
2d

How about y’all just turn around & go back to wherever you came from & stay in your own yard ! We’ve had enough of your shit, GTFOH

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