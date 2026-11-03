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If you have paid attention to my reporting since the start of the second Trump administration, then you are aware that just because our southern border is more secure and deportations are on the rise, that does not mean all illegal migration to the United States totally stopped.

Migrant caravans have been leaving southern Mexico all year. As the midterms have been approaching, however, the number of caravans forming and leaving has dramatically increased.

I went back to Tapachula, Mexico, which is on the country’s southern border, to report on the latest migrant caravan leaving the city to ask if the Democrats’ political momentum is encouraging more migrants to leave.

It should not be surprising that the Democrats promising to abolish the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are now a pull factor in getting migrants in Latin America to start heading north.

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“And really for us, if the Democrats were to come back to power, it would be…I think it would be a big help,” one migrant told us as we walked with the caravan.

“Everybody [is] waiting for the Democrats to win and, I believe bro, the Democrats are going to win” the midterms, a previously deported Honduaran said.

It is because of the heavy backlash to Trump’s deportation plans, migrants waiting for the next opportunity to be able to enter the United States will be sooner rather than later.

Of course, even if Democrats take back control of both chambers of Congress, not much will change with Trump’s immigration policies, but it could signal the border will open again if Democrats win the White House in 2028.

This is why migrants in Mexico are willing to start the journey to northern Mexico now so they can be in the best position possible should that scenario come to pass.

Since the Biden-Harris border crisis was easily solved on Trump’s first day back as president, many voters have forgotten just how big of a problem it was. Understandably, their concerns are on other topics, but the issue of immigration is ever present.

Due to Congress not codifying many of Trump’s executive orders into law, a Democrat president who fulfills the current campaign promises can cause another border crisis just as quickly as Biden did. Only this time I believe the surge will be worse than before since there is precedent for the border closing for four years.

It bears repeating that Trump will not be able to totally undo the damage caused by the Biden-Harris border crisis. Illegal immigration was a problem before the over 10 million people illegally entered in a short amount of time. That said, a lot of progress has been made and it will be up to the voters if they want to continue that momentum or signal to the rest of the world to be ready.