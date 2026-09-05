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President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts are now well-known and migrants who are waiting in other parts of the world are worried about the new tactics Trump’s second administration has implemented.

The Trump administration is capitalizing on sending illegal immigrants to countries who are not their home country in the event the individual has an order to not be returned there. This typically stems from either the home nation not accepting deportations or the person has claims of persecution in their country.

Starting during his first term, the United States has expanded its third-country agreements beyond Latin America. We now have these types of agreements with eight countries in Africa: Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Liberia, the Central African Republic, Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Rwanda, and Eswatini.

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The news of deportees being sent to places they have never been to, don’t speak the language, or never even heard of is making many question their plans to illegally enter the United States.

I confirmed these concerns during a recent trip to Tijuana, Mexico, where migrants and Mexicans who work with them said not only are people illegally crossing in fewer numbers but they have largely stopped coming to the border city altogether.

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It is not just the effects of seeing deportations to Africa that have given migrants a pause, but it is also seeing Trump’s attempts to end birthright citizenship and daily viral videos of ICE and Border Patrol arresting everyone they can.

“For migrants from Mexico and other countries who want to cross into the United States, the situation becomes more difficult every day, and the risks become much greater…At a certain point, that has caused people to stop coming to the border,” said José María García Lara, the coordinator for the Tijuana Migrant Alliance.

“Many people definitely returned to their cities of origin. Others returned to their countries of origin,” said Diana Ortiz Villacorta Ramírez, the municipal director for Migrant Services in Tijuana. For the migrants who have remained by the border, “we have seen the successful integration of many people, repatriated Mexicans as well as foreigners, of course.”

The number of deportees sent into Tijuana has likewise dropped, not because deportations are fewer, but because DHS is increasingly flying Mexicans further south. In some cases, Mexicans have been deported to other Latin American countries.

“Last year, we were receiving 100 or 200 people a day. Right now, we receive 10, 15 or 20 people,” Villacorta Ramírez explained.

Trump’s efforts to carry out mass deportations has been a constant debate among his supporters, with some saying he is not following through. In Mexico, it is clear the arrests and policy changes have made a substantial impact in stemming the flow.

This is why the outcome of the midterms are important. Since it appears that Democrats can take control of Congress, migrants are starting to slowly come back to other parts of the border. It is worth mentioning illegal border crossings are still happening, though significantly lower than during the Biden era. They are hoping a Democrat-controlled Congress can reign in Trump’s immigration policies.