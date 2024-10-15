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Mike Johnson HUMILIATES lying Kristen Welker live on her own show

Mike Johnson has had a rocky time since he became Speaker. He used to be “MAGA Mike” but since he took over after Kevin McCarthy got ejected like a piece of trash, he hasn’t exactly been everyone’s favorite.



This is the MAGA Mike we know and love, dishing it out on Meet The Press when Kristen Welker tries to get all “activist” in her reporting! We need more of this Mike!!!!!

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