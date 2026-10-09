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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 9Edited

NO MOIRE "RAG HEADS" IN OUIR GOVERNMENT

HAVE WE NOT LEARNED OUR LESSONS WITH OMAR AND RASHID?

VOTE ONLY "REAL" AMERICANS INTO THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
Oct 9

ElSayed is NOT QUALIFIED TO RUN 4 OFFICE!!!

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