Mike Rogers pummeled Abdul El-Sayed in Thursday night’s explosive Michigan senate debate, laying the far-left Democrat’s damning record and Muslim Brotherhood connections all out on the table for voters to see.

“He’s a con man!!”

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El-Sayed’s lead takes a dip after disaster debate last night

After Thursday night’s heated Michigan senate debate, Abdul El-Sayed’s seemingly comfortable lead over Mike Rogers hit some turbulence in Kalshi’s prediction market.

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Mamdani calls for ICE abolition after Bronx ICE shooting of alleged gangster

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani demanded ICE be abolished after agents shot and wounded Oscar Belgal, 28, a Dominican migrant with alleged gang ties, during an arrest attempt in the Bronx.

Mamdani claimed during a press conference Thursday evening that he unsuccessfully pressed President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to release Belgal and withdraw ICE from the city.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said seven rounds were fired by at least one federal agent after Belgal’s car began moving during the encounter; he was struck in the neck, and a 5-year-old believed to be his son was in the vehicle but unharmed.

DHS said Belgal has ties to the Trinitarios gang and has two prior NYC arrests. ICE later removed him from the hospital in an unmarked vehicle before Mamdani’s press conference, which he called an “outrage” amid protests and clashes near the scene.

French student protests show no signs of slowing

French students vowed to continue nationwide riots, blockades, and demonstrations indefinitely, with at least a dozen protests planned after a Paris rally at Place de la Bastille drew tear gas and water cannons from police Thursday night.

Police have made over 6,600 arrests since late September, when the unrest began over demands for increased education funding, with 375 schools fully or partially closed Thursday alone amid weeks of escalating violence, arson, and attacks on students and officers.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the violence and accused political leaders of exploiting student anger for electoral gain ahead of France’s April presidential election, while protesters insisted they’re prepared to keep demonstrating through the end of the year.

GOP challenger hammers Letitia James in heated debate

New York Attorney General Letitia James faced sharp attacks from Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy during a debate Thursday night, as Komatireddy accused the incumbent of being soft on crime, mishandling Medicaid fraud enforcement and failing to adequately prosecute antisemitic hate crimes, while James largely responded by tying her opponent to President Trump.