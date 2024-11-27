Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, confronted MSNBC host Joy Reid about woke reading materials available to kids in public school.
As soon as Justice brought up book with “graphic sexual content,” Reid tries to shut her down. “Excuse me, no I’m not going to let you do this!!”
Watch what happens below…
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Moms for Liberty is a parental rights advocacy group that stands against woke indoctrination of American kids in schools.
“Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government,” the group’s website says. “We hold decision makers accountable or we work to replace them with liberty-minded individuals.”
Justice is a fierce advocate for freedom and parents’ rights to decide how their kids are educated and what they are exposed to at a young impressionable age.
Watch her STAND HER GROUND:
Tiffany is another American hero that deserves a medal of valour for standing up against the likes of Joy Reid a Marxist if there ever was one! Wokeism to the core! Shut her down!
Joy Reid is another despicable human being! Anyone who promotes the “perversion of children” in anyway, fits the definition of a “child-pedophile”!
Today, I learned once again, in Cranston RI, second grade girls,were forced to endure emotional abuse perpetrated “perversions” of adults!
By allowing boy’s to use the girls bathroom!
AYKM Cranston?
Where’s the outrage?
Why would any Principle / teacher / any adult, allow this behavior to happen?
Second Graders? This is where we must all take a stand! We must all “STANDUP” against this perverse behavior!
Until “Good & Decent” moral men and women, mothers and fathers, grandparents, sisters and brothers, every single
“Morally Good Person” stands up and fights back against this most fanatical dangerous perverted behaviors, this will continue to grow stronger and stronger, and much more perverse!
“WE MUST STOP THIS NOW!”
Adding insult to injury, look no further than the most corrupt grifter of American taxpayers money, Installed to the office of President, Joe Biden. He also hates America, he’s the destroyer of children, while he promotes perverse behavior such as “Men in Woman’s” spaces!
This behavior is also causing potential harm to woman’s safety in sports, bathrooms, etc. Biden also promotes the killing of babies! “Aborted Babies!”
“Your Actions = Your Beliefs!”
Biden recently awarded the “Presidential Medal Of Freedom” m to the former President of Planned Parenthood!!!!
AYKM?
See Below:
“Biden Awards Former Planned Parenthood President the Presidential Medal of Freedom Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., August 21, 2024”
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR