Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, confronted MSNBC host Joy Reid about woke reading materials available to kids in public school.

As soon as Justice brought up book with “graphic sexual content,” Reid tries to shut her down. “Excuse me, no I’m not going to let you do this!!”

Watch what happens below…

Moms for Liberty is a parental rights advocacy group that stands against woke indoctrination of American kids in schools.

“Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government,” the group’s website says. “We hold decision makers accountable or we work to replace them with liberty-minded individuals.”

Justice is a fierce advocate for freedom and parents’ rights to decide how their kids are educated and what they are exposed to at a young impressionable age.

Watch her STAND HER GROUND:

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