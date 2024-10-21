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Momma CHARGES INTO principal's office to DEFEND daughter from woke teachers

Ever since Covid when kids were at home on their laptops, parents began to see what is (and has) been going on in their kid’s classrooms, and they are NOT impressed!

Parents have started to get more involved in school board meetings, and posting their experiences with the education establishment online, just like this video.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

What has been the scariest part is the pushback from teachers and education officials who REALLY don’t want you to know what they are teaching your kids after you say good bye to them at the bus stop.

Videos like this are important because it shows us as parents that what we experience is not just a “one off” bad experience. It is a systemic issue of indoctrination in our kids education by woke leftists.

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