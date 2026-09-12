More illegal immigrants charged with voter fraudThe fact remains that Democrat-run states and cities make it impossible to verify someone’s identity, on purpose, and make it easy for an illegal alien to vote should they want to take that risk...Julio RosasSep 12, 2026∙ Paid1952011ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio