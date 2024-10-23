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MSNBC reporter left SPEECHLESS when black voters DESTROY Kamala Harris live on air

As the election comes down to the wire more and more cracks are showing in the Kamala Harris Campaign and also in the voting blocks Democrats have taken for granted for so many years.

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner decided to sit down with a group of minority voter and tried to get them to see the light that Kamala is wonderful and Trump is evil.

PLOT TWIST! It didn’t go well!

In fact that’s being too generous. It was an UNMITIGATED DISASTER!

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What you hear from these people plain as day, despite Wagner desperately trying to play the race card and the woman card, is that they think that Kamala is an empty suit, who stands no chance against people like Putin, has done nothing to improve the lives of Americans the four years she has been in power, has prioritized benefits for immigrants, and the women in the room had a real issue with her now representing herself as a “Black Woman” in an attempt to shore up her voting numbers.

This TRAIN WRECK of an interview makes it very clear that the traditional voter base of the Democratic party is no longer the guaranteed win that it has been.

Election day is going to be VERY entertaining!

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