Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost her temper at Fema Administrator Deanne Criswell during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday for spending tax dollars housing illegal migrants while American citizens were struggling without needed resources.

MTG did not hold back…

Greene was referring to FEMA’s Shelter and Service Program, which “provides financial support to non-federal entities to provide sheltering and related activities to noncitizen migrants following their release from the DHS,” according to the org’s website.

Congress appropriated $650,000,000 for the program in 2024, the site also reveals. Greene boldly pointed out that all of that money “comes from Americans’ bank accounts!”

Watch the tense exchange here:

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