Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost her temper at Fema Administrator Deanne Criswell during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday for spending tax dollars housing illegal migrants while American citizens were struggling without needed resources.
MTG did not hold back…
Greene was referring to FEMA’s Shelter and Service Program, which “provides financial support to non-federal entities to provide sheltering and related activities to noncitizen migrants following their release from the DHS,” according to the org’s website.
Congress appropriated $650,000,000 for the program in 2024, the site also reveals. Greene boldly pointed out that all of that money “comes from Americans’ bank accounts!”
Watch the tense exchange here:
WATCH: Comedian WRECKS woke heckler with GENIUS comeback
Watch this comedian give a masterclass in how to handle woke hecklers trying to ruin the fun for everybody else.
Equity=bullshit! You have to fill out an application for FEMA funding IF YOU have unlimited resources available (money) you will go to the back of the line=equity. Those poorer and in greater need go to the front of the line=equity. So FEMA is full of shit. Equity already exists! Unless FEMA has a “millionaire” friend, THEN hell with equity! Friends and paybacks are at the front of the line. No application needed.
With the MTG video, she's right and you're right.