CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Muslim mother SNAPS at school board, REFUSES to take any of their woke CRAP

The liberal wing of the Democratic party really has gone off the deep end!

It is amazing to watch since the Obergefell vs Hodges decision in 2015 which legalized same sex marriage in America the Left absolutely confirm what the Right said about it being a slippery slope.

in 2015 the idea of Muslims having an issue with Democrats would be unheard of, but 9 years later with the woke issue on steroids and rampaging through the education system, concerned parents of all faiths and all sides are putting their foot down.

This Muslim mom loses it with the school board because of the woke crap they are teaching her child.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The “wokification” of all areas of life are not only causing splits in what were longtime democrat voter strongholds, but also leading to national political changes. Recently in Michigan, Trump has received endorsements from the Muslim community for his anti-woke stance. It is also happening on an international scale. Even long time liberal publication Newsweek had to admit that minorities all over the world are standing up to the gender ideology pushers!

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!

