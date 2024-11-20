Rep. Nancy Mace WRECKED a confrontational ABC reporter who challenged her on her proposal to enforce gendered bathrooms in the capitol (men using the men’s room and women using the women’s room, what a crazy idea…)

He should have known Mace was not an easy target, and he certainly regrets the encounter now! Watch his train wreck reporting below!

Mace recently told the press that her proposal is a measure to defend woman’s rights.

"I know how vulnerable women and girls are in private spaces," she said. "So I'm absolutely, 100 percent, going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women's restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms, I will be there fighting you every step of the way."

Mace has been clear that the arrival of the first openly transgender congressmen, Democrat Sarah McBride, was the inspiration behind her proposal.

Asking Trump rally protesters: “Is Trump worse than Hitler?”

We covered Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally right before election day, and boy were there a lot of protesters. We had to ask “is Trump really worse than Adolf Hitler? and If so, how?!”

Check out their responses below:

Stay tuned for more news commentary and on-the-ground reporting from PolitiBrawl! Thanks for watching and supporting us!