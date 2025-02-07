Rep. Nancy Mace exploded at a language-policing democrat who tried to silence her for saying a politically incorrect term during a hearing, Wednesday.

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”USAID awarded $2 million to strengthen trans-led organizations to deliver gender affirming healthcare in Guatemala,” Mace told the witnesses. “So to each of you this morning, does this advance the interest of American citizens, paying for trannys in Guatemala?”

Mace continued to press the government witnesses about other absurd line items the USAID has spent millions of American tax dollars on. But Rep. Gerry Connolly had an issue with a word Mace used during her questioning.

“The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community,” Connolly told the chairman. “To me, a slur is a slur, and here in the committee, a level of decorum requires us to consciously avoid slurs.”

Mace quickly interrupted, “Tranny, tranny, tranny, I don’t really care! You want penises in women’s bathrooms… I’m not going to be counseled by a man over men in women’s spaces!”

Watch the chaos right here:

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Asking pro-Palestinian protesters "Was October 7th justified?"

“Is terrorism good or bad?”

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked anti-Israel protesters in Washington D.C. if terrorism was a justifiable tool to fight back against Israel.

Their answers say it all…

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The protesters were gathered outside the White House on the night President Trump announced his intentions to “take over” the Gaza Strip alongside Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Gaza is not for sale!!” protesters were heard chanting, a long with the notorious “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free chant.”

Killing on both sides has escalated to unmanagable levels following the October 7, 2023 attacks, as Trump announces that America will step in to throw water on the raging violence.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump stated Tuesday evening. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexplored bombs and other weapons on the site."