Rep. Nancy Mace went scorched earth on a group of Democrat sanctuary city mayors yesterday for the self-inflicted damage they have caused their cities, during a brutal House hearing.

Watch Video

“You have blood on your hands!” Mace told Mayor Eric Adams of New York, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, all Democrats who have welcomed and accommodated waves of illegal immigrants into their cities on the taxpayer’s dollar.

“You are actively working to harm the American people you represent,” she added, before asking them a series of rapid fire yes or no questions. “Is breaking into our country against the law, yes or no?!”

Only Mayor Wu was able to follow instructions and give a yes or no answer.

“This is why you have a 6% approval rating, because you suck at answering questions!” Mace quipped, before asking, “When an illegal alien rapes a woman, do you believe you are on the right side of history?!”

After more dodging and squirming, Mace asking the big one…

“Do you all hate President Trump more than you love this country?”

Watch Mace’s brutal beatdown on these shifty democrat mayors

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Elon Musk Dreams, Mode Mobile Delivers

As Elon Musk puts it, “Apple used to really bring out products that would blow people’s minds.” Those days are long gone, and a new smartphone company is stepping up to deliver the mind-blowing moments we've been missing. They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq, and you can still make an investment in their pre-IPO offering.

Turning smartphones from an expense into an income stream, Mode has already helped users earn and save an eye-popping $325M+ and seen an astonishing 32,481% revenue growth rate over three years. Uber did it to taxis, Airbnb did it to hotels…And now, Mode Mobile is doing it to the $1 trillion smartphone industry.

Don’t miss your chance to invest in the next big disruption to smartphones. Join 30,000+ shareholders and invest at $0.26/share today.

Learn More

Stephen A. Smith GOES OFF on whiny Joy Behar for STILL not understanding why Trump won

Sports journalist Stephen A Smith told off Joy Behar on “The View” for STILL not understanding why Trump beat Democrats so decisively in 2024.

Watch Video

”He’s been going around with his cronies touting his ‘landslide’ and ‘blowout’ win, but he won the popular vote by 1.5%, one of the smallest ever,… what kind of a mandate is this really?!” Behar asked Smith.

“It is a mandate and I’m going to explain why,” Smith began. “I’m no supporter of Trump but I am a supporter of the truth and facts!”

“The man one every swing state, he increased the voter turn out from blacks, latinos and young voters,… 89% of the counties shifted to the right! That’s a mandate!” he explained. “I don’t understand how people can look at that and say ‘there’s no mandate’… there IS and mandate!!”

Smith added insult to injury, telling Behar and Whoopi that the election also served as an total indictment of what the Democrat Party was offering American citizens.

They did not take Smith’s answer very well.

Watch the tense conversation here:

Watch Video

Don’t Miss It:

Confronting Democrat protesters - “How much more money do we need to send to Ukraine?”

Watch Video

Advertiser’s Disclosure:

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of December, Rainmaker has received $191,972. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html