Rep. Nancy Mace went scorched earth on a group of Democrat sanctuary city mayors yesterday for the self-inflicted damage they have caused their cities, during a brutal House hearing.
“You have blood on your hands!” Mace told Mayor Eric Adams of New York, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, all Democrats who have welcomed and accommodated waves of illegal immigrants into their cities on the taxpayer’s dollar.
“You are actively working to harm the American people you represent,” she added, before asking them a series of rapid fire yes or no questions. “Is breaking into our country against the law, yes or no?!”
Only Mayor Wu was able to follow instructions and give a yes or no answer.
“This is why you have a 6% approval rating, because you suck at answering questions!” Mace quipped, before asking, “When an illegal alien rapes a woman, do you believe you are on the right side of history?!”
After more dodging and squirming, Mace asking the big one…
“Do you all hate President Trump more than you love this country?”
Watch Mace’s brutal beatdown on these shifty democrat mayors
Elon Musk Dreams, Mode Mobile Delivers
As Elon Musk puts it, “Apple used to really bring out products that would blow people’s minds.” Those days are long gone, and a new smartphone company is stepping up to deliver the mind-blowing moments we've been missing. They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq, and you can still make an investment in their pre-IPO offering.
Turning smartphones from an expense into an income stream, Mode has already helped users earn and save an eye-popping $325M+ and seen an astonishing 32,481% revenue growth rate over three years. Uber did it to taxis, Airbnb did it to hotels…And now, Mode Mobile is doing it to the $1 trillion smartphone industry.
Don’t miss your chance to invest in the next big disruption to smartphones. Join 30,000+ shareholders and invest at $0.26/share today.
Stephen A. Smith GOES OFF on whiny Joy Behar for STILL not understanding why Trump won
Sports journalist Stephen A Smith told off Joy Behar on “The View” for STILL not understanding why Trump beat Democrats so decisively in 2024.
”He’s been going around with his cronies touting his ‘landslide’ and ‘blowout’ win, but he won the popular vote by 1.5%, one of the smallest ever,… what kind of a mandate is this really?!” Behar asked Smith.
“It is a mandate and I’m going to explain why,” Smith began. “I’m no supporter of Trump but I am a supporter of the truth and facts!”
“The man one every swing state, he increased the voter turn out from blacks, latinos and young voters,… 89% of the counties shifted to the right! That’s a mandate!” he explained. “I don’t understand how people can look at that and say ‘there’s no mandate’… there IS and mandate!!”
Smith added insult to injury, telling Behar and Whoopi that the election also served as an total indictment of what the Democrat Party was offering American citizens.
They did not take Smith’s answer very well.
Watch the tense conversation here:
Keep "pressing" hard Lady!! How can electors voted these moron mayors blows my mind!!
It's like that saying goes, you can't fix stupid.