Rep. Nancy Mace DESTROYED mainstream media clown George Stephanopoulos during an intense interview where he repeatedly falsely claimed Donald Trump was “found liable for rape,” resulting in ABC News having to pay a $15 million defamation settlement to Trump.

Watch the $15 million interview below:

"You've endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape," Stephanopoulos said to Mace, referencing the legal victory of E. Jean Carroll over Trump in a civil case where he was in-fact NOT found liable for rape.

Mace, offended by Stephanopoulos’ insinuation fired back, “It was not a criminal court!”

Trump was found liable for “sexual abuse” in the civil case, which has a very different definition than “rape” under New York law, a ruling Trump continues to strongly deny.

Carroll described the alleged encounter with Trump during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “I was not thrown on the ground and ravished,” she said. “The word ‘rape’ carries so many sexual connotations, this was not sexual. It hurt!"”

Anderson tries to end the interview before Carroll says one more thing. “I think most people think of rape as sexy, think of the fantasies…”

ABC News settled with Trump to the amount of $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past."

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