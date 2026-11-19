Piers Morgan pumped the brakes on left-wing podcaster Jennifer Welch when she went off on a tirade against President Donald Trump’s ICE “concentration camps,” evoking the Holocaust while discussing lawful immigration enforcement.

“Jenifer, where are these concentration camps in America today?!” Piers pressed back. “Concentration camps are where literally millions of people were exterminated!”

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Trump, Putin, Xi hold historic 80-minute trilateral summit on nuclear arms

President Donald Trump opened the first-ever US-China-Russia trilateral summit by criticizing “old school” diplomacy and emphasizing nuclear disarmament, while the leaders issued a joint declaration calling for reduced nuclear risks, UN reforms, increased oil production, and criticism of the International Criminal Court.

Trump also raised ending the Iran and Ukraine wars and countering “rogue globalist organizations,” with Xi offering conditional support for eliminating nuclear weapons despite being seen as the most hesitant participant on disarmament heading into talks.

The summit’s warmth was briefly disrupted when Chinese officials banned a Bloomberg reporter from the event after she questioned Trump about the Jensen Huang espionage scandal; Trump said he may have briefly raised the matter privately with Xi the night before during a welcome dinner.

Hegseth announces US/Venezuela’s new military cooperation agreement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a “historic” military partnership with Venezuela during his first visit since U.S. forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro in January, pledging joint training, intelligence sharing, and expanded defense equipment cooperation with interim President Delcy Rodríguez’s government.

Hegseth said the deal would intensify operations against drug cartels in the region, warning “narco terrorists” that “your time is up,” while also touting Venezuela’s oil partnership as a way to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement builds on deepening U.S. influence in Venezuela since Maduro’s removal, including an August deal granting American-backed NABEP long-term access to 17 oilfields holding roughly a fifth of Venezuela’s reserves, with the U.S. securing a 35% stake in its parent company.

Gamers plan to skip work en masse as Grand Theft Auto 6 launches today

A GameSquare survey found 10% of employed gamers plan to skip work for Thursday’s “Grand Theft Auto VI” release, 36% will call in sick instead of using vacation days, and 42% expect reduced productivity.