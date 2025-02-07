Former Navy SEAL congressman Eli Crane completely humiliated Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell for whining about Elon Musk and Trump’s DOGE cuts to the government.

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Swalwell warned that American security could be threatened if Musk’s cuts continue to be carried out. “I’m all for getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse,… but when it comes to national security, we better be pretty damn careful where we make cuts because we will be hit…”

Crane ceased the opportunity to completely dunk on Swalwell. “Just want to say to Elon Musk, wow man, you are really effective because these guys are melting down. You must be doing something right,” he joked.

“We might need some of your funds to get these guys some tissues, safe spaces, maybe a couple therapy dogs,” he added.

Watch the brutal burn right here:

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Entire CNN panel LOSE THEIR MINDS over Elon Musk’s “Big Balls” secret agent

Corporate media is in a frenzy today over the discovery that one of Elon Musk’s DOGE operatives is a hilarious teenager that goes by the online handle “Big Balls.”

“This individual has founded multiple companies, including one with another unfortunate name ‘Tesla.Sexy LLC‘“ a CNN guest explained, visibly horrified.

Watch them try to make sense of the “unfortunate” discovery:

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