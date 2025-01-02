GOP lawmaker and former Navy Seal Morgan Luttrell tore think tank analyst Alex Nowrasteh apart for saying something truly outrageous.

“Have you ever been in a gun fight?” Luttrell asked Nowrasteh abruptly, in the middle of a hearing about terrorism threats coming across Biden’s open southern border.

The open borders advocate paused before answering, “I’ve had a gun pointed at me…”

Watch Luttrell give this guy a much needed reality check in front of the whole country.

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Luttrell pointed at the analyst and said it’s time to take full action to prevent terrosist from entering the southern border NOW, even if just 1 person can be saved by doing so. “Is that clear?!”

“Yes sir, it is,” Nowresteh answered. “I’m not saying do nothing, I’m just saying we can’t do everything (to prevent terrorist entry.) We have lot’s of different security threats!”

Luttrell was not buying it, and fired back, “I don’t know it you know my background or not,… our job was to do everything, period!”

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Resurfaced: Matt Walsh gets BRUTALLY HONEST with trans student, he doesn't hold back…

Conservative speaker Matt Walsh unleashed brutal honesty when confronted by a transgender student during a campus speech - the whole room went silent.

“People could probably shout out the question I’m going to ask you right now,” Walsh told the student. “If you know that you’re a woman… What is a woman?”

The student’s answer says it all… Watch what happens next:

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