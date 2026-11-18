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In what can only be described as the most obvious consequence of Democrats sweeping the midterms, a migrant caravan making its way through southern Mexico have told multiple reporters they hope it is a sign they enter the United States at some point.

This shows the rhetoric from Democrats during this latest election cycle, promising to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and providing amnesty, has a direct effect on people who have been shut out from the U.S. for the past two years.

Of course, nothing dramatic will change since President Donald Trump is still maintaining the course of keeping the U.S.-Mexico border closed to illegal crossings and arresting everyone who is in the U.S. illegally.

But that clearly does not matter. The Democrats’ victory earlier this month is enough to get people who are desperate enough to start heading north. It should also be worth noting the migrants are traveling now instead of waiting because it does take a long time for them to travel through Mexico if they are starting at another location in Latin America.

This way, as other caravan members have told me earlier this year, they can live and work in northern Mexico and see if a Democrat wins the White House in 2028. That way if the Democrat repeals Trump’s policies again, they are already staged in a Mexican border city to cross over.

It is the long game that migrants play as they see what happens during our elections.

They know things can change, sometimes in as little as four years. While most Americans have the luxury of not having to worry about a border crisis since that ended on Trump’s first day in office, people who want to illegally enter the U.S. spend their days counting down the clock for the next opportunity.

Trump has threatened Mexico with more tariffs if the caravans are not broken up in a timely manner. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says her government will not use force and will simply wait for the caravans to break up on their own.

That is partially true, but the Mexican government has given travel visas to members of past caravans before they leave the southern state of Chiapas. It is ultimately what non-Mexican migrants want. So while the caravan does not arrive in northern Mexico at one time, the number of people who make their way to that region remains mostly the same.

It should not be surprising that yet another caravan is about to leave Honduras. This trend will not stop until either Congress reverts back to GOP control or Republicans keep the White House after 2028.

The big question is what will the budget for DHS look like since Democrats have the power in Congress. The DHS budget is set until 2029 and the future battle will be if Democrats do “abolish” DHS/ICE by simply not providing any meaningful funding once the current money runs out.