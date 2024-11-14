CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

New Yorker HUMILIATES Don Lemon when he tries insulting him during face to face interview

Don Lemon really has hit rock bottom.

The guy went full woke and after that the wheels came off the wagon. He got booted from his prime time show, lost his cool with his co-anchor and got booted from CNN.

He then screamed “right wing bias” when Elon supported Tucker getting his own show on X, so Elon gave him the same show on X.

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Was he thankful…not so much, did he grasp an opportunity to restart his career….Uh no. He mailed Elon with a list of demands (see here) and his X show got cancelled and then announced that he was leaving X

Then he decided he was going to be an independent journalist and that is going….well judge for yourself!

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

If you were looking for a more self absorbed, bubble dwelling liberal you would be hard pressed to find someone after Don Lemon.

Even Rosie O’Donnell isn’t THIS bad.

He cant seem to get along with his staff, his co-anchors, his company, his prospective employer and if this video is anything to go by, even random New Yorkers on the street.



This is one very petty man who let politics ruin his life and can barely even function in normal society.

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