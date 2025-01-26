New York City Councilman Joseph Borelli called out CNN host Abby Phillip for expressing moral outrage over Trump’s January 6 pardons while the democrats passively supported Antifa and BLM rioters in 2020.

“I won’t cede an inch of the moral high ground on that issue to anybody who represents the Democrat party!” Borelli told Phillip. “You could have seen all summer NYC police officers getting assaulted and beaten,… and the Democratic Party doesn’t say boo!!”

Watch the fiery live exchange below:

Borelli hammered home the blaring hypocrisy from democrats who turned a blind eye or even gave support while violent rioters targeted police and local businesses in the name of vengeance for George Floyd, as well as the left’s general soft on crime position which seems to be out of step with their hard crackdown on the J6ers.

“If you do the same thing here to a cop in this city (NYC), you’re lucky to get 3 hours in the slammer!” he added.

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Jesse Watters WRECKS Jessica Tarlov for trying to defend Gavin Newsom from Trump name calling

Fox News host Jesse Watters destroyed his liberal cohost Jessica Tarlov for trying to defend California Governor Gavin Newsom from Trump’s blunt personal attacks.

Tarlov brought up Trump’s “Newscum” nickname for the democrat governor.

“No one cares what he calls him Jessica, the state is on fire!” Watters snapped. “They don’t have water!”

“They’re trying to send water from the north to the south, and they’re suing them to stop it because of a fish no one eats Jessica, that’s all we’re saying…” Watters continued.

Watch their heated back and forth below:

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