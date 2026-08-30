Independent journalist Nick Shirley dismantled a smug New York Times reporter who confronted him in the street, challenging the credibility of his reporting and supporting the “Stop Nick Shirley Act” which would shields fraudsters from independent investigators.

“Do you know what a Learing Center is?”

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GOP lawmaker fights back against “Stop Nick Shirley Act”

California Assemblyman Carl DeMaio said he’s preparing a lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newly signed law protecting immigration service providers’ privacy, arguing it effectively criminalizes citizen journalists documenting alleged taxpayer-funded fraud. The law takes effect Oct. 1.

DeMaio said he’s coordinating with a coalition of civil liberties advocates and has engaged the DOJ’s Office for Civil Rights, hoping the department will intervene, calling the law an “open-and-shut” First Amendment violation and accusing Newsom of shielding fraud by left-leaning NGOs.

Newsom’s office pushed back, with spokesperson Diana Crofts-Pelayo saying the law “has nothing to do with” journalist Nick Shirley and denying it shields fraud, instead characterizing Republican claims as misinformation.

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Bill Maher hilariously mocks liberal whining over Trump’s “Lake America” renaming

Bill Maher joked about Trump renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America” amid escalating trade tensions with Canada, poking fun at liberals upset over the move as hypocritical given rampant woke renaming of military basis, new terms like “birthing person” and removing historic statues, etc.

What did Maher say: “Trump is so mad at Canada, he renamed Lake Ontario ‘Lake America,’” Maher told his audience. “Now I gotta buy a new globe again. It’s like the fifth time it’s happened.” “The liberals are very pissed at this,” he continued. “They say you can’t just go around changing things to fit your political agenda. Just ask any Latinx birthing person.”

The renaming follows stalled U.S.-Canada trade talks and reciprocal tariffs up to 50%, with Trump and PM Mark Carney trading barbs over the dispute; the administration is using a rarely invoked Depression-era tariff law provision to justify the levies.

NYC tenant complaints surge at Mamdani’s command, landlords cry foul

Tenant complaints in NYC have jumped 25% this year to over 573,000, with the sharpest increases in Brooklyn (32%) and Queens (29%), following Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s efforts encouraging renters to report even minor issues, according to a Post analysis.

Landlords say the system is being weaponized, citing frivolous complaints and tenants withholding rent while filing grievances before even contacting building owners; officials, including tenant advocate Cea Weaver, have promoted expanded HPD staffing and enforcement as part of Mamdani’s $2 billion “block by block” housing plan.

Critics argue the surge reflects a broader push to shift property away from landlords, while the mayor’s office frames it as protecting tenants — including fast-tracking court processes for unresolved violations. Some property owners say complaints have doubled or more since Mamdani took office, calling the trend unprecedented in decades of ownership.

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