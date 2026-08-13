Independent journalist Nick Shirley revealed California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to pay journalist to give him favorable coverage, as well as disgusting remarks he made towards Shirley and his reporting.

“Yes, that is Gavin Newsom… He’s giving out $20 million to local journalist, he’s essentially paying for good press.” Shirley told lawmakers.

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Sponsored by Mode Mobile

Buffett’s ‘Rule’ Could Make This Company Soar

Warren Buffett famously said that “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

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That’s exactly what Mode Mobile has created - technology that turns idle phone time into passive income. With 490M+ users in their ecosystem and $1B in earnings and savings, their EarnPhone is being called the Uber of smartphones.

With 32,481% revenue growth, they were named the fastest-growing software company in 2023 by Deloitte, and with 7 billion smartphones worldwide their market could be significantly larger than Uber’s.

They’ve just secured their Nasdaq stock ticker $MODE, and you have until August 14 to invest in their pre-IPO offering at $0.52/share.

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Speculation swirls over Kroline Leavitt’s successor

Karoline Leavitt’s Wednesday announcement that she’s leaving as White House press secretary at the end of August has sparked intense speculation over her replacement, with Trump yet to name a pick, a White House source told the Post.

Alina Habba, former acting US attorney for New Jersey, and Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle are seen as early front-runners, with other names floated including communications director Steven Cheung, former deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, Katie Miller, principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, and Monica Crowley.

Betting markets have swung wildly amid the guessing game, with dark horses like Rachel Campos-Duffy and Spencer Pratt briefly surging. Leavitt, 28, said she’s stepping down to spend more time with her two young children and is expected to remain a close Trump adviser.

Former SPLC CFO arrested over payments to romantic lover White supremacist informant

Heidi Beirich, former CFO of the Southern Poverty Law Center, was arrested in California and charged with wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to submit false statements to a bank, and money laundering conspiracy over her role overseeing donor-funded payments to an informant inside a neo-Nazi group.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Beirich allegedly helped set up bank accounts under fictitious company names to disguise payments, and vowed continued investigation following the case’s initial indictment.

The charges stem from a June indictment alleging SPLC funneled roughly $1.2 million to an informant, “F-9,” embedded in the National Alliance neo-Nazi group. Beirich reportedly had an undisclosed romantic relationship with the informant and shared a residence and bank account with him.

Trump State Dept scraps Biden-era DEI guidance for diplomats

The State Department has eliminated Biden-era guidelines that directed diplomats to raise DEI issues — including racial, gender, disability and LGBTQ+ equity — in bilateral discussions with foreign officials, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.