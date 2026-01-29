In a hard-to-watch moment for Democrats, rap legend Nicki Minaj took the mic from President Donald Trump and said something that shattered the left’s entire political narrative.
“I am probably the President’s number one fan,… the hate does not effect me at all, it actually motivates me to support him more!” Minaj said unapologetically. “God is protecting him!”
Watch the powerful MAGA moment here:
Tom Homan vows to stay in Minnesota “until the problem is gone”
White House border czar Tom Homan vowed Thursday to remain in Minnesota leading ICE operations there “until the problem is gone” during his first news conference since President Donald Trump sent him to the Twin Cities earlier this week, saying the administration is working on a “drawdown plan” to decrease the presence of federal agents in the state.
Watch:
Minnesota AG agrees to notify ICE of violent illegal alien releases: Homan said he had a “very productive” meeting with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday, with Ellison agreeing to notify ICE when local jails were releasing violent illegal aliens—a major request from federal law enforcement—explaining “One ICE agent can arrest one bad guy when he’s behind the safety and security of a jail” rather than sending “a whole team out” to arrest someone “on his turf where he has access to who knows what weapons.”
Deployment follows deaths of two U.S. citizens during clashes: Trump deployed Homan to Minnesota after heated clashes between anti-ICE agitators and federal agents across the Twin Cities resulted in the deaths of two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, at the hands of law enforcement, with the Trump administration accusing Minnesota leaders including Ellison, Gov. Tim Walz, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of encouraging harassment of federal law enforcement.
Must Watch:
Marco Rubio goes FULL MAGA when aggressive Democrat makes HUGE MISTAKE!
Secretary of State Marco Rubio waged WAR on Senate Democrats, defending President Donald Trump’s America First foreign policy tooth and nail against half-baked attacks.
Watch him take down Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth:
Greg Bovino tells agents “I’ve got your back” after Minneapolis removal
Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino told his men “I’ve got your back, now and always” in his first public statement since being removed from leading immigration sweeps in Minneapolis, saying “I love you, I support you, and I salute you” while standing in front of Mount Rushmore in a video posted late Wednesday by conservative journalist Nick Sortor.
Watch:
Chief sidelined after fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti: The 55-year-old had been ordered out of the Twin Cities earlier this week, along with some of his men, following the January 24 killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in a struggle with federal enforcement officials, after Bovino initially claimed Pretti had been brandishing a gun when shot—a claim disputed by the media after footage showed Pretti had been disarmed of his Sig Sauer P320 9mm pistol when the gunfire began.
Bovino remains defiant, praises “Mean Green Machine”: Bovino appeared defiant in Tuesday’s video, telling rank-and-file agents “I’m very proud of what you, the Mean Green Machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now, just like you’ve done it across the United States over these past tough nine months.”
“Breaking Bad” actor admits willingness to see millions die for “revolution”
“Breaking Bad” actor Giancarlo Esposito told Variety “This is time for a revolution” and said “If the whole world showed up...in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world].”
Niki and Trump became major allies because both are shining a light on the genocide going on against black Christians in Nigeria. How ironic that the "racist" Trump is the one world leader that is actually talking and doing something about it. A genocide that has been going on for decades but the mainstream media and Democrats have ignored it. There are multiple muslim groups massacring Christians there. Most of the killing has been done by the muslim group Boko Haram that controls a huge swath of territory in northeast Nigeria.
Sadly, the Nigerian government has done nothing for two decades about the more than a hundred thousand Christians killed and 3.5 million Christian farmers and families that have been displaced. Perpetrators are very rarely engaged or chased down by the military. In fact, many report that the military has cordoned off Christian areas for attackers to enter. And most of those Christians have been hacked to death with machetes in the most brutal deaths imaginable. The simple and obvious truth is that the Islamist deep state in Nigeria is aiding and abetting a jihad genocide against Christians. Also In the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo) thousands more have been massacred by a different muslim group (an offshoot of ISIS) and millions more Christians have been forced to flee their homes. They are also killing Christians in Sudan. And muslims have never stopped killing Christians in other parts of the world; In Iraq and Iran, and in Syria and Pakistan they are hunting and killing Christians. In a dozen muslim countries "apostasy" (converting from being a muslim) is punishable by death. In six muslim countries (unbelievably, that are members of the U.N.) homosexuality is punishable by death. And they all read the same Quran that call non muslims "infidels" that must be converted or killed.
And the real question is why isn't this horrific genocide being reported on every day by every news organization in the world? That would certainly be happening if it were Christians brutally murdering a hundred thousand muslims! The obvious answer is that Islam is and never has been a "religion of peace" like they want you to believe and is simply incompatible with Western civilization. "Multiculturalism" and open border Democrats and elitists don't don't want you to know the truth. Study some history. Before Pakistan became a separate country muslims, in what was then part of India, committed one of the biggest genocides in history by killing up to a million Hindus. For thousands of years muslims have hated and made war with Jews, Christians, Hindus and every non muslim religion.
That's the real story that is being hidden by the Democrats and by "Globalists" worldwide. They don't want you to see how mass muslim migration is destroying culture and society in Europe and it is spreading like a cancer here and will destroy us as well if we don't stop it.
They will hate and disassociate with her for supporting their most hated enemy. She has brought forth the lies and propaganda the left have used for a decade to try and destroy Trump and slander MAGA.