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the nc taxman's avatar
the nc taxman
6d

Agreed, VOTE RED all the way. MAGA.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
6d

VOTE RED FOR SANITY FOR THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES!!!!

Or vote blue for communism, illegals taking the jobs, undeserved welfare going to illegals, taking the homes of our own veterans, killing babies, Sharia Law, and continued violence and chaos.

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