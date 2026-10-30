We asked No Kings protesters in Washington D.C. what is their biggest problem with President Donald Trump… Their answers were simply pathetic!

These are the people who will vote the Democrats into power in November if Republicans don’t step up and VOTE! God help us…

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El-Sayed quietly attends banquet with Hamas-loving activist

Abdul El-Sayed attended a Dearborn banquet hosted by Osama Siblani’s Arab American PAC alongside other Michigan Democratic candidates, deepening scrutiny of his relationship with Siblani, who has called Hamas and Hezbollah “freedom fighters” and praised Hezbollah’s late leader as a “hero.”

Siblani has made inflammatory remarks over the years, including saying Israelis should be sent “back to Poland” and that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “worse than the Holocaust,” drawing condemnation from Jewish leaders and even El-Sayed’s primary rival, Rep. Haley Stevens.

The continued association comes as El-Sayed faces growing backlash from Jewish Democrats over his rhetoric equating Israel with Iran, with critics — including Stevens’s fiancé — saying his escalating anti-Israel positions have made Jewish constituents feel less safe ahead of his race against Republican Mike Rogers.

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Minnesota voter outreach to Somali community sparks election integrity backlash

A clip of Minnesota Voter Outreach Director Melanie Hazelip explaining same-day registration and lax ID requirements on Somali TV went viral, with critics arguing the state’s verification system, including non-citizen-marked state IDs and a “vouching” option allowing one voter to vouch for up to eight others, invites fraud.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office defended Hazelip’s remarks as accurate nonpartisan voter education, saying they’d been “misinterpreted and misrepresented,” while critics like policy analyst Bill Glahn argued she should have emphasized citizenship requirements given the audience and timing.

The controversy follows broader scrutiny of fraud tied to Minnesota’s Somali community, including a recent 30-year sentence in the Feeding Our Future case and a September indictment of a noncitizen accused of falsely claiming citizenship to vote in 2024.

North Korean hackers steal $6.3B in largest crypto heist ever

Hackers linked to North Korea’s TraderTraitor group stole approximately $6.36 billion from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, across ten blockchains, with most of the theft occurring in roughly 20 minutes, according to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, which expressed “high confidence” in the attribution.

Binance said deposits remain unaffected and withdrawals are temporarily suspended; the exchange has recovered or frozen about $3 billion so far and pledged to cover all remaining losses using company funds and its reserve fund.

The theft surpasses last year’s $1.5 billion Bybit hack, also attributed to North Korea, making it the largest cryptocurrency theft on record; one industry insider called it “the largest bank heist in human history,” while Binance said it’s working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those responsible.

El Salvador deploys over 2,000 troops to Haiti after soldier kidnapping

President Nayib Bukele ordered a surge of over 2,000 Salvadoran troops, into Haiti after gangs ambushed and kidnapped four Salvadoran aviation technicians serving with a UN-backed gang suppression force on Oct. 18.