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New York Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, who describes herself as a Democratic Socialist, decided now was a good time to remind everyone how the stupid ideas from “Woke 1” are still alive and well.

Speaking at an event, Gallagher denounced efforts to hold shoplifters accountable for their actions because putting people in jail “perpetuates cycles of poverty [and] crime.”

“No one should be arrested—much less jailed—for stealing a tube of toothpaste. Incarceration separates people from their jobs, support services, [and] loved ones…That’s a fact, no matter how much fear mongering the right wing media does,” Gallagher posted on X.

In the video, Gallagher can be also seen saying that if someone steals soap, that simply means the shoplifter needs that item and punishing them protects the companies bottom line.

“So I would say that the true crime is that there is such incredible wealth disparity in this city that there are people who can be thrown in jail for simply having a biological need,” she continued.

Gallagher and Leftists like her perpetuate this myth that many of these thieves are simply stealing just what they need in order to get by. What videos from blue cities often show instead are shoplifters who clear out entire shelves of items, like soap, toothpaste, and laundry detergent, into big bags so they can resell them on the street.

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This is why stores like CVS and Walgreens have been forced to put much of their merchandise behind locked counters or shelves, thereby punishing law-abiding citizens. The saying goes that if a society refuses to put its criminals in jail, the rest of society is forced to become jail-like in order to cope with the law breaking.

In a way, I am grateful Gallagher was honest with how she views criminal activity. For weeks, leftists like AOC, Hasan Piker and others have tried to distance themselves from the idiotic ideas of what they call “Woke 1,” saying they simply got caught up in the fever pitch of the cultural moment in the early 2020s. Cancel culture, pronouns, racial segregation, intersectionalism, anti-whiteness, etc all characterize this period where the left went “Woke” and aggressively pushed everyone away who wasn’t a loyal cult follower.

What has been telling is they are not apologizing for it, they just expect us to move on a forget it.

Then comes Gallagher’s video, not only showing how Democratic Socialist are now the driving force of the Democrat Party’s policies, but also that they have retained these same ideas of racial justice through reparations, anti-police sentiment, etc that were hallmarks of the so called “Woke 1” era.

These ideas haven’t gone anywhere. Their desperate attempt at a rebrand from what made America cringe 5 years ago is shallow and halfhearted at best, and it’s clear to see the left is just as stupid as they always have been.