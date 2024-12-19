A college student confronted former police officer Brandon Tatum about climate change during a TPUSA Q&A at the University of Washington.

“I’m a climate activist!” the girl snapped at Tatum.

“Well, what are YOU doing to change the climate?!” Tatum pressed the student.

She reveals her MASSIVELY expensive solution for climate change… Watch him give her the reality check she needs. “Who is gonna pay for that?!!”

Watch Video

Presented By American Hartford Gold

These 42 powerful nations just launched the first-ever “Anti-Dollar Alliance”

Together, they plan to KILL the greenback and DETHRONE America once and for all. Leading the charge are the usual suspects: Russia, China, Iran, and oil-soaked Saudi Arabia. These global heavyweights are sprinting to land a final financial assault before a strong, America-first administration takes back power in November.

For practically everyone with an IRA and 401(k), it will be like walking into a hurricane with a paper umbrella.

But get this:

Thanks to a little-known IRA Loophole left open by Pres. Trump…

There’s now a genius, new way to BULLETPROOF your IRA, 401(k), Pension, and even your bank savings from this looming “global reset”.

==> Request Your FREE“US DOLLAR COLLAPSE” GUIDE Now

Get Free Guide Now

Man SHOOTS DOWN drone over his property - What happens next is unbelievable...

A Florida man was arrested after shooting down a drone flying over his property with a 9mm pistol.

“At some point today, did a drone fly over your house and you shot at it,” a police officer asked the man standing at his front door.

“Yes I did,… what am I gonna lie?!!” the man answered. Watch what happened next:

Watch Video

The incident occurred in June 2024 in Lake County, Florida. The drone was in-fact a Walmart delivery drone, which responding deputies confirmed had a bullet hole through the load it was carrying when they examined the scene.

Drone sitings have baffled many Americans in recent weeks, especially in east coast states such as New Jersey and New York. There is no clear answer yet from authorities as to what is going on or why drones appear to be suddenly inundating the skies.

Stephen A. Smith GOES BALLISTIC on the entire Democrat party during EPIC rant

Stephen A. Smith, a known woke sports commentator, TORE the democrats a new one for repeated “patheticness” which lost them the election to Trump.

“He beat you!!” Smith shouted to the camera. “It just shows another level of patheticness, if that is even a word,… DAMN!!”

Watch as he realizes in real time that the democrats have been losers all along…

Watch Video