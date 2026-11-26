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Most of us have a fairly extensive list of things we would like God to straighten out this Thanksgiving. I certainly do. There are prayers I would love answered, problems I would happily retire, and a prolonged lesson in spiritual warfare I would never have voluntarily enrolled in. I have offered the Lord some very specific suggestions. He has yet to put me in charge.

Then I think about the people we remember today. They crossed an ocean in a wooden ship, endured a brutal first winter, buried people they loved, and began building a life with no assurance it would succeed.

We have reduced them to buckled hats and table decorations. There is a considerably better story there.

They Had to Board the Ship

Among the Mayflower passengers were English Separatists whose religious convictions had brought them into conflict with the established church. They had already lived in the Netherlands before undertaking the Atlantic crossing. Other passengers came for different reasons, including economic opportunity. People with different interests were attempting something extraordinarily difficult together.

For the Separatists, faith meant making decisions about where they would live, how they would worship, and what they were willing to risk.

They had to board the ship.

They could not check the hospital ratings, consult a weather app, or book a return flight if the neighborhood disappointed them. They went with what they could carry and what they believed.

I wonder how many of us would have made it past the packing.

The first winter at Plymouth was devastating. Roughly half the Mayflower’s passengers died during the first winter and its aftermath. Families lost mothers, fathers, spouses, and children. The survivors had to keep working while grieving because their survival depended on it.

By the harvest gathering of 1621, they had food and a reason to hope. They also had graves.

A successful crop could not restore the people they had buried.

There Was Enough to Share

Edward Winslow, a Mayflower passenger who later became governor of Plymouth Colony, left a brief eyewitness account of the 1621 harvest gathering. He described three days of feasting attended by Ousamequin, often called Massasoit, a leader of the Wampanoag people, whose homeland included present-day southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Rhode Island. About ninety Wampanoag men joined him and contributed five deer to the gathering.

Wampanoag knowledge of the land and assistance had helped the English settlers establish themselves. Their contribution belongs in the story of that harvest and the people who shared it.

The event we now call the first Thanksgiving was a harvest celebration. The English colonists also observed specifically religious days of thanksgiving on other occasions. Our modern holiday developed over generations.

What stays with me is what that harvest must have meant after the winter they had endured. Food meant they might survive another season. There was enough to gather, eat, and share.

They could recognize that blessing while still carrying their losses.

How often do we insist that the thing hurting us must be resolved before we can be thankful for anything else?

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We will not give up hope, and neither should you

The midterms were a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

We must fight for our nation with everything we, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

-The PolitiBrawl Editors

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Washington Gave Thanks. Lincoln Did Not Wait for Peace.

In 1789, George Washington proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving and prayer for November 26. He called on Americans to acknowledge God’s blessings and seek His guidance.

The practice was not yet the consistent annual observance we know today. That tradition took hold under Abraham Lincoln, who in October 1863 called for a national Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November.

The country was in the middle of the Civil War.

Think about that before deciding the people at your table are too divided to get through dinner.

Lincoln was leading a nation whose divisions had become battlefields. His proclamation recognized blessings while calling for care for widows, orphans, mourners, and those suffering because of the war. He asked Americans to give thanks and seek healing while the conflict continued.

He did not wait for a united country.

There is something in that for us.

Can We Let It Go for a Day?

We are coming into this Thanksgiving angry. After the midterm slaughter, some of us can barely get through a conversation without returning to politics. Families are fighting. People who love one another are forgetting how to speak to one another.

I have certainly had plenty to say. Anyone who has read my recent pieces knows that.

But can we let it go for a day?

The election results will still be there Friday. So will the arguments. You can return to holding people accountable without spending Thanksgiving cross-examining your brother-in-law over the stuffing.

Your soul needs rest. Your brain needs a break. Your family needs time with you that does not become another debate.

You do not have to abandon a single conviction to ask someone how they are doing and listen to the answer. You can disagree with your sister’s politics and remember why you love her. You can put down the phone without surrendering the country.

Ask your father about his childhood. Let your mother finish the story you have heard twelve times. There may come a Thanksgiving when you would give anything to hear it a thirteenth.

Give thanks for the people sitting there while you still have them.

Jesus Knows About the Unfinished Business

I am a mother and a founder. I like things that work. When there is a problem, I want to identify it, address it, and get on with building something useful. Waiting has never been my most impressive quality.

I bring that same enthusiasm to prayer. Jesus knows.

But I cannot make gratitude contingent on receiving the answer I requested, in the form I requested, by the deadline I thought was perfectly reasonable.

Sometimes I have to look past the problem occupying the entire room and notice the child standing beside me. I have to put down the phone long enough to hear the laughter. I have to recognize the friend who keeps checking in and the strength that somehow arrived when I had no idea how I would get through the day.

Those things count while the larger problem is still there.

Jesus is present in that unfinished life. He knows what hurts. I can bring Him the frustration and thank Him for sustaining me through it. Some of my most honest prayers contain both.

You do not have to pretend this has been a wonderful year to recognize the people and moments that helped you survive it.

Set Another Place

Before the day gets away from you, think about who might be spending it alone.

Someone you know may have quietly decided not to make a meal because cooking for one feels unbearable. Someone may be facing a first Thanksgiving without a spouse, a parent, or a child. Someone may be surrounded by people and still be struggling.

An invitation does not have to be elaborate to matter. Neither does a phone call.

You do not need matching china to make a person feel wanted.

And once everyone sits down, be there. Put the phone away. The gravy deserves your attention, and so do the people.

Let the children hear the family stories, even the ones they roll their eyes at. These are their core memories being made around your table. Someday, they may be the ones telling those stories to their own children, remembering who told them first.

Tell someone what their presence in your life has meant. If a person is missing this year, say their name if you can. A few tears do not ruin Thanksgiving.

I love the beautiful table, the food, and the traditions. I intend to enjoy all of them. There is no spiritual prize for pretending pumpkin pie is unimportant.

But the people come first.

The survivors at Plymouth had endured a terrible year. Washington asked a new nation to acknowledge its blessings. Lincoln called a divided country to give thanks while war still raged.

We can bring our unfinished business to the table and leave it alone long enough to recognize what God has placed in front of us.

Hold your children close. Call your mother. Thank the person who stood beside you when you were difficult to stand beside. Feed somebody.

And thank Jesus for carrying you this far.

We can keep praying about what comes next.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christ follower, mother, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith-based and freedom-driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

For more of Wendy’s writing, daily observations, and direct conversation, subscribe to her Substack at wendyyurgo.substack.com. Follow her on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.