Attorney General Pam Bondi slammed Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean for previously vouching for Joe Biden’s mental competence on live T.V. after things got very heated and personal during questioning.
“Don’t insult me!!”
”In my mind there are two types of corruption, personal and public, governmental,” Dean started her pointed question to Bondi. “Attorney General, have you ever been registered as an agent of a foreign principal under the Foreign Agents Registration act?
Bondi couldn’t help but laugh, “I assume what you are talking about is when I represented the country of Qatar for a very short time for anti-human trafficking for the World Cup.”
Dean was furious, interrupting Bondi, “The answer is yes or no, excuse me!!”
“No!” Bondi fired back, repeating, “Anti-human trafficking for the World Cup! You can’t put words in my mouth! You wanna talk about incompetence?! You're the one who said Joe Biden on PBS was competent! You had to retract those words, so don’t talk to me, don’t insult me!!”
This got Dean worked up into a total meltdown, watch all hell break loose:
This tech company grew 32,481%..
No, it's not Nvidia... It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.4
Just as Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source, already helping 45M+ users earn $325M+ through simple, everyday use.
They’ve just been granted their stock ticker by the Nasdaq, and you can still invest in their pre-IPO1 offering at just $0.30/share.5
DeSantis says "Alligator Alcatraz" to hold criminal aliens as early as Tuesday
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a new high-security immigration detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” designed to support the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.
DeSantis gave Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy a tour of the new deportation facility, approved by the Trump administration Tuesday to process and detain illegal immigrants. “Obviously, you have ICE operations but that is not enough and so there needs to be more ability to intake process and deport and so this answers that,” DeSantis told the Fox reporter.
The facility can process over 3,000 detainees and includes a runway to facilitate direct deportation flights — a “one-stop shop” according to the Florida governor.
DeSantis emphasized the state’s full support of federal immigration enforcement, stating that the new center enhances DHS and ICE capabilities and relieves pressure on local law enforcement.
“If a criminal alien escapes, you have nowhere to go,” DeSantis said. “What are you going to do? Trudge through the swamp and dodge alligators 50 or 60 miles to civilization? Not going to happen.”
The governor highlighted the facility’s remote, swampy location as a deterrent to escape, claiming it adds to security while minimizing impact on Florida residents. The project was built by Florida’s Division of Energy Management, who DeSantis credits for the facility’s timely creation.
SCOTUS rules in favor of parental rights to decide if child is exposed to LGBTQ content in school
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of parents calling for opt-outs of woke LGBTQ curriculums in elementary schools based on religious beliefs.
6–3 Supreme Court Decision: The Court ruled in a 6–3 vote that parents in Montgomery County, Maryland, may opt their children out of elementary school lessons featuring LGBTQ-themed books.
Religious Freedom at the Core: Parents—including Muslim, Roman Catholic, and Ukrainian Orthodox faiths—argued their religious beliefs were infringed when the school district eliminated opt-out options in March 2023. Justice Alito, writing for the majority, emphasized that compelling children to attend such lessons burdens parental free exercise. “A government burdens the religious exercise of parents when it requires them to submit their children to instruction that poses ‘a very real threat of undermining’ the religious beliefs and practices that the parents wish to instill,” Justice Alito wrote.
Concerns Over Administrative Burden: Dissenting Justice Sotomayor warned that the ruling could lead to chaos for schools, requiring them to identify and notify parents of any LGBTQ-related content—potentially undermining public education and inclusive curricula.
Case Still Ongoing: The ruling grants a preliminary injunction and sends the case back to lower courts for further proceedings. It's not yet a final judgment on the broader policy, meaning legal review continues.
Socialist mayoral candidate attacks billionaire, lectures him on DEI and business
Democrat socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani boldly attacked billionaire Bill Ackman for his business policies and continues to face increasing backlash from his opposition following his recent primary victory over Andrew Cuomo.
Zohran Mamdani vs. Bill Ackman: Mamdani, a Democratic socialist and newly victorious NYC mayoral primary candidate, criticized billionaire Ackman for opposing DEI initiatives, claiming Ackman misunderstands both morality and business economics.
Clash of Backgrounds and Visions: Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman and son of a Marxist scholar and a filmmaker, supports progressive taxation and sanctuary city policies. Ackman, a $9 billion investor, warned Mamdani’s socialist policies would drive wealthy residents—and tax revenue—out of NYC in a recent X post with over 5 million views.
Mayor Eric Adams' Critique: Running as an independent, Adams also portrayed Mamdani as an out-of-touch idealist with a privileged background, contrasting his own “blue-collar” leadership and emphasizing jobs over handouts.
“This is not a city where you use idealism to stake your giving everything to everyone for free,” Adams said. “There’s no dignity in someone giving you everything for free. There’s dignity in giving you a job so you can provide for your family and the opportunities that you deserve. So, this is not a city of handouts. This is a city of hands up.”
Mamdani’s Sanctuary City Plan: Mamdani pledged to make NYC the “strongest sanctuary city,” promising to expel ICE from city facilities, block data sharing with federal agencies, and invest $165 million in legal aid for immigrants.
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Disclosures
Madeline Dean is Crazy. TDS for sure
The spoiled brat candidate will lose, and may not even be on the ballot by election day.