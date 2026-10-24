Dispatch from Paris:

As soon as we touched down in Paris yesterday we hit the streets to see how locals are preparing for the October 24th scheduled demonstrations.

The air was filled with tension, and cigarette smoke as Parisians prepared for the worse.

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President Macron issued citywide curfews and even deployed military units for crowd control after last weekend’s protest devolved into violent and destructive riots.

Shop owners near Place de la Republique, the site of last week’s riots, were boarding up their businesses frantically. Smashed windows and torn-down entry ways marked the entire strip.

I asked as many people as I could if they thought Saturday’s protest were going to be as violent or worse than the prior week’s. The consensus: “Oui.”

“I’m afraid the government is not ready,” one man told me.

Several said that the blame lays with Macron’s government refusing to act on student grievances related to crowded class sizes, underfunded schools, and teacher pensions.

I asked how destruction of property and historic monuments will achieve their goals. Many expressed disagreement with the violence, but agreed that it is an effective way to force the government’s hand to take action.

“Why are we seeing communist and Palestinian flags at these protests?” I asked. “What does that have to do with student demands?”

“We want to stop support of Israel and that genocide,” one man who apparently partakes in the protests told me, a response I heard from several people I spoke to yesterday.

“I think it’s a lot of causes that unites them to make a bigger voice,” he explained.

French conservative presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s chances of winning the April election surged recently correlating with the riots and Macron’s weak response to unrest.

Le Pen now has a 50% chance of victory on Kalshi’s odds as more french people identify with her stricter immigration agenda and conservative fiscal policy proposals.

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I also asked them to respond to President Trump’s hypothesis, that open borders and France’s lax immigration policy are largely to blame for the unrest and the obvious presence of migrant and 2nd/3rd gen immigrant rioters.

“They (the french government) wanted violence! That’s what they were waiting for! So they can say ‘see, I was right, those people are animals, those people are not supposed to be here!” one girl told me.

“Has mass migration been good for France?” I asked.

“Of course! It is a racist country. They have so much fear, they don’t know where to put their fear. Society will grow (by mixing),” she explained.

That was the answer I heard most frequently from these parisians, that open borders has nothing to do with the riots and migration from the third world has been a great success for their country.

I am not convinced by this answer personally, based on the video reporting I’ve seen from previous riots of what appear to be islamist activist partaking in violence and destruction. But today, I will have the opportunity to see for myself who is involved as a mass gathering is planned for 2 pm Paris time at the former site of the Bastille where a monument to the french revolution stands today.

The government is taking this protest much more seriously than prior weeks, deploying riot police and even military units to keep the crowd under control.

"The deployment next Saturday will be massive," Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ‌said, explaining that the immediate priority was to restore order after what happened on October 17.

Our team will be publishing footage live to X and other social platforms including on YouTube on our PolitiBrawl Streetcast channel throughout the evening.

Wish us luck and stay tuned for real time reporting.