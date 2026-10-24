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Jane's avatar
Jane
Oct 24

Seems these residents of Paris are blind to the evils of Islam.

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Debi's avatar
Debi
Oct 24

Open your eyes France, Islam is very dangerous. Look at other countries that have welcomed them to find they are destructive.

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