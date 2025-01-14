Pete Hegseth DESTROYED ultra-woke Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she tried to bully him using his past comments during today’s intense confirmation hearings.

Everyone in the room starts laughing at her after he says something absolutely SAVAGE.

”Mr. Hegseth, you’ve written that ‘after they retire, generals should be banned from working for the defense industry for 10 years.’” Warren started. “Will you put your money where your mouth is and agree that when you leave this job you will not work for the defense industry for 10 years?”

Hegseth refrained from answering directly, which really pissed Warren off.

"You are quite sure that every General who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years but you're not willing to make that same pledge?"

"I'm not a General, Senator," Hegseth said bluntly, causing the entire chamber to erupt into laughter.

Watch the full CLASH below:

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Elon Musk knows how to spot opportunities. He sees the trends. The patterns. The moments others miss. And now, some experts suggest silver might be in his sights.

Here’s what’s happening: Silver demand is surging, driven by tech and clean energy innovation. Supply chains are tightening, creating scarcity that could reshape markets.

Some believe silver could become critical to industries Musk already leads. But if silver is the next big move, what does that mean for your savings

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GOP senator puts self-righteous Jake Tapper IN HIS PLACE on his own show

Sen. Katie Britt stood her ground against tough questioning from CNN stooge Jake Tapper on Sunday regarding her support for Pam Bondi, Trump's Attorney General nominee, a democrat target for challenging the 2020 election.

Britt defended her stance, emphasizing Bondi's commitment to "blind justice" and her conversations with nominees.

"I take my duty as a United States senator seriously," Britt told Tapper.

Tapper pressed Britt on her support for someone who he says "lied about election results," but Britt maintained that Bondi would have a chance to address these issues publicly during her confirmation hearings.

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