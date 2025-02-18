Now-Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth STEAMROLLED Jessica Tarlov on Fox News for advocating for sending hundreds of millions of tax-payer dollars to woke organizations such as the UN and the World Health Organization.

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"We should not pay a dime! The UN is in the pocket of autocrats and the Chinese Communist Party! The longer we leave ourselves to be beholden to these international organizations, the weaker we become!" Hegseth continued his tirade, "Who is the head of the Human Rights Council right now at the UN? Is it North Korea or Iran?!"

Tarlov responded, "I think most people would disagree with you. I've got good things to say about the UN and the World Economic Forum!"

Hegseth ends the segment mocking Tarlov, "Yes! The blue helmets (the UN) are going to save the day!"

The resurfaced clip from Hegseth’s days as a Fox News contributor showcases the new head of the Pentagon in action, standing up for America First principles.

Democrats like Tarlov fully support sending hard earned tax-payer dollars across the globe while neglecting hard working Americans here at home. The Whitehouse released a list of some of the most absurd USAID expenditures a few weeks ago, including foreign DEI programs, tax funded sex change surgeries, and transgender musical theater.

Watch Pete Hegseth DESTROY Jessica Tarlov here:

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Gold Breaks Another Record Under President Trump!

The start of the Trump Presidency has been good for gold! The shiny yellow metal has yet again broken another record high in price since Trump has taken the reins, and could go much higher!

It's really no surprise...

Under Trump's first term, the price of gold soared a staggering 53%.

He's even talked about the U.S.A. going back to a gold standard!

"We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard." - Donald J. Trump.

He's also been quoted saying that...

"Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We'd have a standard on which to base our money." - Donald J. Trump.

Here's the thing: Gold has been used as a store of value for centuries, the government can't easily manipulate it, and it's known as a hedge against market risk and inflation.

How high will the price of gold go under Trump's second term?

Will gold continue to break record after record in 2025 and beyond?

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Trump's top dog SCHOOLS CNN’s Jake Tapper on Trump’s tariff’s during embarrassing live interview

Trump's Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro SCHOOLED Jake Tapper on how tariffs actually work live on his own show.

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"There's a lot of people whose hair is on fire. Inflation, inflation, recession, recession. What we learned from the historic China tariffs, the steel and aluminum tariffs, the tariffs on dishwashers, we didn't get any inflation at all! We got price stability but more importantly, we got our jobs back!" Navarro told Tapper regarding Trump's first-term tariffs.

Rudely interrupting, Tapper exclaimed, "I hear what you're saying but I'm not the one that said prices are going to go up, President Trump is the one who said that prices could possibly go up in the short term."

Navarro fired back, dragging CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins into the mix, "I was in the room when they had that dialogue and what he said was there might be some modest effects but more importantly, jobs are going to go up and wages are going to go up!"

Watch Peter Navarro dismantle Jake Tapper here:

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