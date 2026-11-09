PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Carvey's avatar
Christine Carvey
2h

The left doesn’t have a plan. Their plan from day one has been Trump hatred.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2h

Ro Khanna is one of the STUPIDIST, DUMBEST, representative, or whatever TF he is that I have ever heard either orally or in writing; it has amazed me for a long time that he actually is RULING over American citizens

He is TOO STUPID to be telling the people how SMART he is a

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.