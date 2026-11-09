Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted far-left Democrat Ro Khanna with a very simple question that, embarrassingly, he couldn’t answer…

“How does impeaching Donald Trump lower gas prices?”

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Watch Live: Trump calls surprise press conference with UFC’s Dana White

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Markwayne Mullin rules out amnesty despite Trump’s openness to immigration deal

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration won’t grant amnesty to illegal immigrants, even as Trump suggested in a “60 Minutes” interview that his deportation push may have been “too tough” and expressed interest in working with Democrats on legal status for non-criminal immigrants who are employed and paying taxes.

Mullin said he’s open to legislative action giving DACA recipients permanent legal status but insisted current enforcement policy won’t change, adding that Trump has encouraged him to engage with Democrats who’ve reached out about potential cooperation.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from immigration hawks, with commentators warning a scaled-back deportation approach could hurt the party, while the White House pushed back on characterizations of Trump’s comments as advocating “amnesty,” noting the word was never used.

Secret Service subdues combative driver after crash near White House

Video showed Secret Service agents and National Guard members struggling to detain a driver who crashed his car into a sidewalk sign near Lafayette Park Monday morning, with smoke pouring from the vehicle before officers forced him to the ground and arrested him.

A separate individual jumped a barricade near the park’s northwest corner around the same time and was also arrested, though officials haven’t confirmed whether the two incidents were connected.

The White House, where President Trump was present, was briefly locked down and surrounding roads closed following the incidents around 10 a.m. There were reportedly no injuries.

Judge sets 2028 trial date for accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson

A Utah judge rejected Tyler Robinson’s request to delay his capital murder trial until 2029, instead setting jury selection to begin June 21, 2028, in the case over Charlie Kirk’s September 2025 assassination.

Prosecutors had sought an earlier trial, with Kirk’s widow Erika pushing for an October 2027 start, arguing further delays would prolong her family’s distress and allow Robinson’s death-penalty defense team — already billed $1.6 million — to continue accumulating taxpayer-funded fees.

Robinson, 23, faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting Kirk from a rooftop during a campus speech, reportedly motivated by opposition to Kirk’s views on traditional relationships; he’s pleaded not guilty and could face execution by firing squad if convicted.

Pete Hegseth prepares to face impeachment vote filed by ousted Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie triggered a forced vote on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth by introducing a privileged resolution Monday, requiring House action within two legislative days, with Massie having warned he’d move forward unless Hegseth resigned.