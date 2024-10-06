She regrets trying THIS

Byron Donalds demolishes CNN when they try to do their little Kamala Propaganda song and dance.

Government numbers on the RATE of inflation may have come down but that just means that prices aren’t rising as fast.

It has NOTHING to do with the cost of living, which if any of you have been to the grocery store in the last 4 years to buy such extravagant luxuries as “Eggs” or “Milk” of *clutches pearls* “GAS” you know those prices haven’t done anything than go up!

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