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Pissed off Momma bear EXPLODES AT woke school board for pulling UNBELIEVABLE stunt

This mom got it absolutely right!

There has been an insidious take over of the parts of “governing” that really affect people. School boards and local governments have been implementing changes that the people they are supposed to be serving do not want and the people are starting to go to meetings and say so….LOUDLY

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What has been really sinister is how these school boards have handled the complaints they are getting. Instead of listening to the people they serve, they have tried to shut them down, arrest them or pull stunts like this!

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