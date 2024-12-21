A mob of pro-abortion students screamed at pro-life speaker Lydia Taylor Davis during an off-the-rails speaking event at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Get off our campus!!” one student shouted at Davis’ face, before a physical confrontation nearly broke out between two emotionally charged students.

Watch how she handles this tense situation:

Watch Video

Presented by Bonner Private Wines

Why Thousands Are Leaving Supermarket Wine Behind

The wine aisle? Controlled by a handful of corporations, packed with mass-produced bottles and slick marketing.

This wine club is different. They deliver rare, small-batch wines from family-run vineyards in renowned wine regions—crafted with tradition, free from additives, and delivered to your door.

This is wine made the right way. Politibrawl readers get $20 off their first box.

Taste Freedom — Join Now

Bill O'Reilly DESTROYS Chris Cuomo when he tries to defend Hunter Biden

Bill O’Reilly EXPLODED at Chris Cuomo for claiming that Hunter Biden is being wrongfully targeted by republicans for “BS” crimes “almost no one ever gets charged for.”

“He didn’t pay his taxes on more than $2 million,” O’Reilly snapped at Cuomo.

Watch Video

Cuomo continued to try to stand up for Hunter, framing him as a scapegoat to appease unjustified republican judicial wrath.

“First of all, do you know how few people get prosecuted for paying taxes late and hiding income the way he did?!!” Cuomo fired back.

President Joe Biden pardoned his son earlier this month, absolving him of any federal crimes he may have committed since 2014, including a conviction for an illegal gun purchase as well as evading paying $1.4 million in taxes, the Associated Press reported.

Resurfaced: Trump pulls black woman from the crowd, what he does next is amazing

Watch this breathtaking resurfaced moment when Donald Trump called a black woman from the crowd during a press conference and gave her a surprise job interview in from of millions watching.

“I just had a good feeling about her, Trump told reporters after the unexpected encounter.

Watch what happens next:

Watch Video