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Pro-Trump Marine FLIES OFF THE HANDLE at sleazy liberal reporters

The establishment has never been a fan of President Trump, his platform is a direct threat to them and the massive support he has amongst honest taxpaying Americans scares them.

Ever the obedient lapdog the media has done nothing but publish hit pieces after hit pieces on everything from him personally, his supporters, his past, it doesnt matter. What ever he does or says they will spin it as a negative. We’ve all seen it happen but this Pro Trump Marine had had enough and UNLOADED (in a way that only a Marine can) on the media at a press conference!

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He goes scorched earth on them and just scores hit after hit!

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