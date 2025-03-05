I asked pro-Ukrainian protesters in Washington D.C. one simple question yesterday, and the complete non-answers I received should probably disturb you if you are an American taxpayer.

“How much more money does the U.S. need to send to you guys?” I asked one protester from Ukraine who was wrapped in a blue and yellow flag.

“As much as it takes to win…” she answered.

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“So is that an infinite amount of money?!” I needed clarification, and was stunned by her answer. I was also stunned when she started lecturing me, an American taxpayer and financier of the defense of her homeland, about my “hypocrisy” for “victim blaming” Ukraine.

“What kind of message are you sending to other countries, to this dictatorship?!” she snapped at me.

Again, I was taken aback by the accusation instead of even one word of gratitude for the $170 billion we already gave her. I told her my concern, “Look, I feel bad for you guys, I just need to know how much more this is going to cost me…”

I was immediately interrupted by a mask-wearing karen who called me a troll and ruined my interview. You need to learn to roll with the punches at these protests, interruptions, name calling (with spit sometimes), and attempts at physical intimidation are all what you’re signing up for when all you want to do is ask a simple and fair question.

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The encounter remained me of Zelensky’s attitude of entitlement when speaking with President Trump in the Oval Office. Lecturing, figure pointing and baseless “or elses.”

Another protester revealed to me he just retired from the IRS, where he was hard at work everyday collecting tax dollars from working Americans and business owners. Unsurprisingly to me, he supported unlimited funding from the U.S. to Ukraine, until Putin was defeated.

“You’re an IRS agent and you support sending infinite tax dollars to Ukraine?! Do you see the irony with that at least?” I asked him, flabbergasted.

Even when presented with President Zelensky’s own words, admitting he lost track of $100 billion in aid sent by the U.S., protesters refused to say U.S. aid should be stopped until that money is located.

The entire scene was chaos and absurdity, which is pretty normal for these protests in D.C., and I eventually realized I wasn’t going to get the answer I was looking for from these people.

Is it too much to ask, if you support sending tax dollars to a cause, any cause, can you tell me in round numbers exactly how much it will cost? Is that reasonable? Apparently not.

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Matt Miller is the Editor-In-Chief of PolitiBrawl and former Daily Caller and Washington Examiner reporter. Stay tuned for more of his protest confrontation videos and man on the street interview videos here on PolitiBrawl.