Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts clashed with left-wing youtuber Brian Tyler-Cohen during a Pier Morgan panel debate about the contents of the project and if it will now be implemented under the new Trump administration.

Watch the heated confrontation below:

Robert’s effortlessly took down Tyler-Cohen’s objections to the project’s policy proposals during the debate, which included suggesting that the Trump administration will replace career civil servants with his own political appointees.

“You sound like a soar loser Brian,” Roberts joked in response.

Project 2025 is a policy proposal by the Heritage Foundation to the new Trump administration, outlining a series of suggested policy plans to be implemented. It was not a creation of the Trump campaign or Trump himself. Ultimately it is up to President-elect Trump whether to implement any of the policies put forth by Heritage’s plan.

Watch the video to see Roberts set the record straight on Project 2025, which contains a lot of great ideas btw.

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She is the Democrats' WORST NIGHTMARE...

Watch this brave mass shooting survivor look the democrats in the face and tell them why gun-control is making women less safe!

Suzanna Gratia Hupp’s lived experience is the single strongest argument against the left’s agenda to take our gun rights away.

Hupp was having lunch with her parents at Luby's in Killeen, Texas, in 1991 when a gunman opened fire on the venue. She was not carrying her gun at the time due to restrictive gun laws, she explains.

Listen to her tell her heart-breaking story to congress, as anti-gun lawmakers have to just sit their and listen!

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Luxury Living in Puerto Rico could be your’s:

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