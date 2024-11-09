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Psycho girlfriend REFUSES to leave store without a discount… It doesn't end well for her!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of an entitled karen who refused to leave a Ross store in Florida on June 12, 2024, unless she received an employee discount for her purchase.

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The suspect was informed she could not received an employee discount because she was not an employee, although she did claimed her boyfriend was an employee. She was asked to leave several times but after she failed to comply with lawful orders to vacate the store, responding officers had no choice but to arrest her.

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