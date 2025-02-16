Sen. Rand Paul sounded off on Sen. Richard Blumenthal for calling GOP outrage over USAID’s wasteful woke expenditures “not serious” during a tense senate hearing, Thursday.

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”I am disappointed that we are not having a serious hearing on how to improve USAID,” Blumenthal said. “This hearing is simply designed to give cover to President Trump’s unlawful dismantling of a congressionally established agency, against the law, and against the interest in this country…”

Paul wasn’t going to let Blumenthal belittle the subject matter of the hearing for one minute, firing back, “The accusation has been made that this is ‘an unserious’ hearing full of conspiracy theorists,… The democrats were asked to participate, like they always are,… they could have brought a witness, they chose not to.”

“Maybe it’s because it’s SO embarrassing, the stuff that USAID is spending their money on!” Paul continued. “Who could possibly be against ending $2 million for sex change surgeries in Guatemala?!!”

Watch Paul absolutely destroy Blumenthal for his condescending remark aimed at minimizing the issue of wasteful government spending:

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Must-see MAGA moments from past and present.

Elon Musk grabs the mic from Trump, What happens next is unbelievable...

Watch the special moment when Elon Musk takes the mic from Trump at his inauguration eve rally in Washington D.C.

“We will be making a lot of changes,” Musk said. “It will set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries, forever!!!”

MAGA+DOGE= America is back!

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