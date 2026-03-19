Sen. Rand Paul confronted Sen. Markwayne Mullin during his DHS secretary confirmation hearing Wednesday, accusing him of justifying the 2017 assault that left Paul with six broken ribs and a damaged lung.
Watch the heated moment here:
Paul’s accusation: Paul said he was “shocked” Mullin called him a “freaking snake” and told media he “completely understood why I had been assaulted,” demanding he “tell the world why you believe I deserve to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken and a damaged lung!”
Paul played a compilation showing Mullin advocating bringing back canings for men to “settle” differences, saying he’s “not afraid to bite” during confrontations, and previously challenging the Teamsters president to a physical fight. Paul challenged Mullin to “explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and Border Patrol agents” and “how a man who has no regrets about brawling in a Senate committee could set a proper example for over 250,000 men and women who work at the Department of Homeland Security.”
What Mullin said: Mullin didn’t apologize or walk back his statements, instead saying “I don’t think anybody should be hit by surprise” but “if I do have something to say, everybody in this room knows I’ll come straight to you.” He extended an olive branch saying “let me earn your respect, let me earn the job. I won’t fail you” and “I make mistakes just like anybody else. But mistakes, if you own them, you can learn from.” Paul didn’t appear satisfied without an overt apology.
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FBI investigating former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent over alleged classified information leaks
The FBI is investigating former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over allegations he leaked classified information, with the probe predating his departure from government, according to three sources. Kent resigned Tuesday citing opposition to the U.S. war against Iran, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war,” arguing Iran posed no imminent threat.
Why it matters: A senior administration official told Fox News Digital that Kent was a “known leaker” who had been cut out of intelligence briefings months before his resignation. It’s unclear whether the FBI investigation relates to those concerns or a separate matter. Kent, a former Army Green Beret and CIA paramilitary officer who is a Gold Star spouse, was appointed to lead the National Counterterrorism Center in early 2025.
Tucker Carlson interviewed Kent last night, following his departure from the administration:
Poll: 83% of Republicans support Trump’s Iran war despite media criticism from Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly
A new J.L. Partners poll shared exclusively with The NY Post shows 83% of likely Republican voters “strongly” or “somewhat” support Operation Epic Fury, with just 9% opposing military action against Iran. Nearly three-quarters (74%) say the U.S. should continue until Iran’s military capabilities are destroyed, while only 16% want Trump to stop immediately.
Why it matters: Despite criticism from prominent podcasters Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, 83% of likely Republican voters trust Trump’s judgment on Iran over the former Fox News hosts (6%), with 84% agreeing with Trump’s foreign policy views and 85% taking the president more seriously on world affairs than media commentators. Trump praised talk radio host Mark Levin, a staunch war supporter, calling critics “jealous and angry Human Beings” whose “sway” will “rapidly diminish.”
The political impact: 78% of Republican voters are more likely to support a congressional candidate who backs Trump’s Iran military action in this year’s midterms, while 55% would be less likely to support a GOP candidate aligned with the Carlson-Kelly camp (only 19% more likely). The poll surveyed 1,018 likely Republican voters March 17-18 with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.1 percentage points.
NYC Mayor Mamdani’s wife celebrated Palestinian plane hijacker, terrorist group in resurfaced social media posts
NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji, 28, used her Tumblr account to hail Palestinian plane hijacker Leila Khaled and members of terror group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine while living in the Middle East, according to posts reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. In September 2017, she posted a photo of Khaled—who took part in plane hijackings in 1969 and 1970—with a caption quoting her line “if it does good for my cause, I’d be happy to accept death,” then shared an image of a Bangladeshi stamp reading “we salute the valiant freedom fighters of Palestine.”
What else she posted: Two years earlier, Duwaji reposted a tirade claiming American troops “fightin in imperialist wars are not brave” and blast the military for “mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians” to maintain “American hegemony.” A December 2015 repost blamed white people for creating al Qaeda, saying “you can’t blame muslims for terrorism because they didn’t construct, fund nor train Al-Qaeda. White People did that too.”
The context: The discovery comes a week after reports revealed Duwaji liked a celebratory Instagram post on Oct. 7, 2023, showing Hamas’ murderous assault on Israel, and liked a post claiming Hamas’ rapes were a “mass hoax.” Mayor Mamdani claimed his wife “has held no formal position” and shouldn’t face scrutiny.
You are spot on that this is all about Rand Paul’s ego! We need a man like Markwayne to lead the men and women of ICE and Boarder Patrol.
Rand Paul needs to get over it, Men are losing their testosterone at an astonishing rate, both here in America and the world. WE don't want our men becoming feminized and weak, turning into trans wearing girlie types or worse. Studies already show massive loss in reproduction, sexual drive, and relationships. Men need to have that tendency to have the occasional knock down , drag out times, like all our fathers and their fathers. As in the Hollywood films of westerns, war movies, even as far back as the days of Rome. It is part of what makes men, part of their chemical and biological system.
I'm not saying go out and look for fight and violence, but there are times, we as males need that whooping or take charge moment, it is what makes us the Lion of the pack, the Alpha, or the maleness in us. Once we lose are full male faculties, and yes that includes the physical punch when necessary sometimes, we lose our male Katra, what makes us male, and thus our testosterone and more.