Good Morning PolitiBrawlers,
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tore the Democrats a new one during a fiery hearing as news of Elon Musk’s departure from DOGE raises questions this morning. Let’s get into it all!
Thank you for your support,
The PolitiBrawl Team
MTG goes off on Democrat hack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took down self-humiliated Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar, who is on a doomed mission to impeach President Trump largely without the support of his own party, for complaining about swift deportation actions taken by the Trump administration.
“The Trump administration has repeatedly engaged in activities that conflict with decisions and orders of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Thanedar said. “For example, the Trump administration wrongfully deported a Maryland man despite an immigration judge granting him a withholding of removals,…”
The congressman tiredly read off just about every buzzword and talking point the Democrats have used recently to attack the Trump administration.
Rep. Greene waited for her turn to return fire. As soon as the chairman said, “The gentlewoman from Georgia is recognized,” all bets were off.
“The Biden administration created one of the most damaging national security threats our country has ever faced!” she said. “They allowed over 12 million illegals to break our laws, invade our country, rape our women and children and murder our own people!”
Greene went off, “Now Democrats are protesting every single day for these cartel members to be brought back into America!!”
Watch MTG take down Thanedar and the Democrats:
This tech company grew 32,481%..
No, it's not Nvidia... It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.4
Just as Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source, already helping 45M+ users earn $325M+ through simple, everyday use.
They’ve just been granted their stock ticker by the Nasdaq, and you can still invest in their pre-IPO1 offering at just $0.30/share.5
Elon Musk steps down from DOGE
Musk officially ended his 130-day stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency, thanking President Trump on Wednesday as his temporary role as a Special Government Employee expired around May 30, though he said the DOGE mission will continue as "a way of life throughout the government."
His departure came after publicly opposing Trump's massive spending bill - Musk had criticized the White House's "Big, Beautiful Bill" as too expensive and said it would undermine his budget-cutting work at DOGE.
He's expected to remain involved as an adviser despite officially stepping down - Trump officials said Musk will continue in an advisory capacity even though his formal government role has ended, and Musk has been adamant that DOGE's cost-cutting mission will persist beyond his leadership.
Texas Republican DESTROYS Biden’s I.C.E. Chief for horrible border policy, lack of responsibility
Texas Rep. Brandon Gill went scorched earth on former President Biden’s I.C.E. Chief of Staff for utterly failing the American people, allowing millions of illegal border crossings to occur during his time of service.
Gill pressed the former I.C.E Chief about his continued defense of the Biden administration’s border disaster.
Since Trump’s election, Houser has come out in support of his and Biden’s permissiveness for migrant crossings, even going so far as to say he’s “100% correct” in terms of how he handled his role as I.C.E. Chief.
Gill asked, point blank: “Do you think that we have a better or worse border situation now than we did under Joe Biden?”
”Sir, I believe the border is secure.” Houser responded.
“But you were wrong about a lot of other things about what would secure the border. Is that right?”
“No, sir. It’s only been a hundred days.” Houser said, to which Gill slammed with unquestionable statistics.
“Southwestern border encounters are at a 15 year low under President Trump.” Gill said, then calling out Houser for claiming Trump’s border policy was “dangerous political theater.”
“You think seizing fentanyl at our border is ‘dangerous political theater?’” Gill asked, even mentioning recent arrest of Gilberto Avila-Jara, an illegal alien and multi-count child sex-offender.
“These were the kind of people that Joe Biden, and under your leadership were coming into the country.” Gill said.
Watch Gill melt Biden’s I.C.E Chief in front of congress:
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Disclosures
Democrats have nothing better to fight for its very sad and pathetic that they are staging protests against all that’s Good because they are Evil doers k
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/doj-fbi-and-congress-role-in-the?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true
https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-us-doj-and-fbi-927?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
Corruption has consequences. NC is "The DA Rape, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy State of America" with US DOJ & FBI collusion:
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Decades of embezzlement, bribery, rapes, child abuse, political violence by N.C. judicial, LEO & gov't officials, aided by DOJ, FBI, other Federal Agencies & officials.
Sexual abuse of children, violence toward political “threats” to corruption, aided by NC & Federal gov't “trusted” institutions, zero integrity media is normal...the traumatized victims & grieving families DO NOT MATTER in NC.
District Attorney Office's used for rape, theft of taxpayer funds, child abuse, sadistic violence are NC's "Culture of Corruption," according to the FBI.
The same FBI that has and continues to aid and collude in criminal misconduct "Under color of law," subverting with violence representative democracy, Rule of Law, Constitutional & civil rights, due process, whistleblower protections, protection of minors from abuse & sexual violence trauma, engaging in sadistic brutality, torture, deprivation of basic rights, and deliberate, dehumanizing torment of crime victims (including minors).
The FBI aggressively, criminally, utilizes violence, torture and a corrupt, broken judicial system as evil as the FBI & officials who relish evil, subverting Rule of Law, Due Process, democratic government & childhood innocence for corrupt allies of these irredeemable institutions for aiding embezzlement of public funds, armed violence, brutality, extortion, retaliation & persistent horrific, violently criminal acts. Innocent victims are subjected to lifetime trauma, a fate worse than death, cheered by NC citizens.
Followed by life-ruining attacks on families, businesses, and reputations, using bribed media, LEO, clergy, political parties & officials to torture, brutalize & extort under penalty of death, by corrupt judges, armed deputies operating as hit squads under the DA and Sheriff.
This pattern has been repeated for decades. Smeared victims have never engaged in crime except the "invented stories" of fake news whores colluding to destroy opponents to corruption & proponents of democracy, justice, law-and-order & public service with allied US DOJ & FBI thugs in violation of mission, Oath, laws & morality.
Evidence provided upon request.
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/cape-fear-the-corruption-and-political?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Child sexual abuse, anti-democratic terrorism rewarded by NC, aided by Federal “partners” US DOJ, FBI, Congress, media. Rapes by DA Benjamin & Jon David, Roy Cooper & Josh Stein, thefts from the most disadvantaged children & smear campaigns using those public funds are normal in NC unlike fiscal discipline, emergency management, fixing a broken justice system or "public" policies.
HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF VIOLENT CRIMINAL ABUSES OF POWER.
Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI, complicit in corruption, violence & misconduct at every level, top-down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8hwgrz6zMY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwKioTi6-Oo
https://open.substack.com/pub/justice4all/p/reform-or-replace-us-doj-and-fbi-927?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/federal-state-officials-aiding-criminal-662
Corruption has consequences. NC is "The DA Rape, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy State of America" with US DOJ & FBI collusion:
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/reform-or-replace-the-us-dept-of-3df?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Evidence provided upon request.
Sheriff Ed McMahon a criminal sadist who risks his own Deputies lives to engage in "Swatting," attacking innocent targets with heavily armed home invasion gangsters plucked from his personal mafia, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, rapists and friends of the Governor Josh Stein & Roy Cooper, Benjamin & Jon David, delight in targeting the heads of young children and loved pets with AR-15s and shotguns, extorting uncorrupted elected officials by use of torture, deprivation of all rights and laws including life and property, and career and business and property and privacy, Due Process, civil rights, and Rule of Law.
Instead, the DA, Sheriff, with the US Department of Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Education, unethical, bribed (with public funds) fake news media, and vapid profiteers masquerading as advocacy & “civil rights” organizations assisted Federal & State officials in protecting perpetrators of sadistic abuses of children and innocent targets of horrific brutality & retaliatory torture directed by corrupt public officials and community leaders.
The DOJ, Civil Rights Division, US Attorney Office, FBI specifically albeit not necessarily exclusively, for many years engaged in deliberate criminality “Under Color of Law” as well as through active engagement by agents in the field in violence and horrific brutality targeting children, whistleblowers, and public officials opposed to the corruption and sadistic crimes cherished in N.C. and its culture.
Rep. David Rouzer lauded this perverted evil publicly in the sacred Halls of the U.S. Capitol at President Trump’s March 2025 “State of the Nation” speech to Congress. Like his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and the corrupt, purely political DOJ and FBI, and Department of Education, no accountability and no concern for victims of sexual abuse, life-altering violence, torture, deprivation of all Constitutional, civil and human rights, embezzlement of funds intended to feed and educate the most disadvantaged children, bribery and other serious crimes by judicial, law enforcement, government, educational and other public officials has ever been pursued, the “Deep State” and Congress have never sought to end the Federal Agency role in the growing number of victims, the destroyed lives, trauma and harm from the crimes endured and the added torment of injustice and humiliations heaped upon those same victims, while Rep. Rouzer, Congress and powerful authorities vigorously prevent accountability and justice, even restitution of stolen public funds has been uncompromisingly opposed by DOJ, DOE, and other Agencies with backing from Congress.
Embezzlement of funds from the Head Start program under District Attorney Benjamin David, Sheriff Ed McMahon, and numerous law enforcement, judicial, community and religious leaders, local government leaders, public and "trusted" institution & media, is deemed appropriate and more deserving of support than education and nutrition for the disadvantaged children purported as the purpose for Head Start. Reconcile that with the absolute lack of any action from any official to the embezzlement and significant additional crimes of felonious child abuse by program administrators which also resulted in no action even mere termination of the abusers to prevent further abuses of children b the adults charged with their care by an local officials or Federal agencies presumed to have an interest in protecting children from physical and sexual abuse. This is NOT the case.
Refusing to profit in any way from public service or accept any contribution for any purpose from anyone with any direct financial interest in government actions, I voluntarily too a vow of poverty when deciding to fight the blatant corruption in local government that is absolutely abhorrent and pervasive in N.C. I did not expect that the extent of corruption would result in bribing media to invent stories and using police as armed goons to engage in violent armed home invasions and sadistic violence against myself and others, to forego public safety to pursue that violence against me in retaliation and vengeance for purely political and personal reasons, nor did I expect to be thrown in the "hole" in N.C.'s most notorious maximum security prison.
Lynching, shooting dogs and innocent targets for sport, and operating an organized crime ring far more violent and sinister than the Mafia, raping children and adults, this is what US Republican Rep. David Rouzer esteems as so courageous and admirable that he rewarded his corrupt sadistic anti-democratic terrorist pal Sheriff McMahon with a place among real heroes at the recent "State of the Union" address by President Trump in 2025.
HOLD OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF VIOLENT CRIMINAL ABUSES OF POWER.
Replace the U.S. Dept. of Justice and FBI.
DOJ, FBI & Congress Role AIDING Corruption, Rapes, Child Abuse, Anti-Democracy Political Violence & Terrorism (REAL Armed Brutality, NOT "JAN 6th" Fantasies)
https://justice4all.substack.com/p/doj-fbi-and-congress-role-in-the?r=o62no&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true