NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin took NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to task on his plan to open 5 government grocery stores in his city offering subsidized food items at a discount and threatening local bodegas and small businesses who will struggle to compete on price.

“My question is how is this going to work at all? Just walk me through the math…” Sorkin pressed Mamdani.

Click To Watch Video

Mamdani unveils plan to close Rikers, delays deadline to 2032

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to close Rikers Island by 2032, pushing past the original legal deadline requiring replacement jails by 2027, fulfilling a long-held goal despite past criticism from President Trump and opposition from predecessor Eric Adams.

The plan hinges on reducing the jail’s roughly 6,000-person population to about 4,500 through diversion programs, supervised early release, expanded housing and social services, and reinstating an online bail payment system, though funding sources remain unclear.

Rikers, a 413-acre complex between Queens and the Bronx known by nicknames like “Torture Island,” has long drawn criticism over conditions; Mamdani called closing it a “legal and moral obligation” toward building a safer, more humane correctional system.

Mamdani arrested twice by NYPD unit he is now disbanding

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s announcement disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group omitted his own history with the unit, which zip-tied and arrested him during protests in 2021 and 2024, before he launched his mayoral campaign.

The SRG will be folded into counterterrorism functions, replaced by two new units — a 30-officer First Amendment Support Team focused on de-escalation and a Patrol Support Division — alongside new restrictions banning tactics like kettling, long guns, pepper spray, and tear gas against protesters.

Mamdani had publicly pledged to disband the unit back in December 2024 after his own arrest, fulfilling that promise Monday. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry criticized the move, saying Mamdani is prioritizing his “radical base” over public safety.

Hakeem Jeffries vows to investigate “MAGA extremists,” including Musk

Incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries told MS Now host Jen Psaki that figures associated with the “MAGA extremist movement” should be prepared to answer questions, specifically discussing whether Elon Musk should face investigation.

Jeffries previously framed Democrats’ midterm win as a mandate to “fight MAGA extremism,” though the term remains undefined and could broadly apply to Trump administration policies supported by 2024 voters.

Musk has become a frequent target for Democrats since buying Twitter and rebranding it as X, with critics citing his wealth, his platform changes, and SpaceX’s federal contracts, even as some protesters have resorted to vandalizing Tesla dealerships in response.

Latest tech failure hits America’s farmers

The USDA has experienced multiple system outages since Monday after its Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center detected a security incident, forcing a reset of database passwords and affecting farmer loan and financial aid programs.